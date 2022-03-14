Markets are pricing in 25 bps US Fed rate hike: Analysts

All eyes will be on the US Federal reserve (US Fed) this week as it is most likely to lift rates at the end of its two-day meeting March 15 & 16. The development comes at a time when war clouds over Russia and Ukraine have intensified and impacted several key commodity prices, and especially that of crude oil.

Most analysts see the US Fed hiking aggressively and expect up to seven hikes in 2022, with the one later this week to be around 25 basis points (bps). Markets, analysts believe, are pricing this in at the current ...