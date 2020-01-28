JUST IN
Markets catch coronavirus flu: World indices slip into the red, gold rises

The Indian indices fell over 1% as earnings disappointment, coupled with the virus scare, hit sentiment

Samie Modak 

A student who arrived from China waits to be tested for coronavirus infection in Patna. Photo: PTI
A student who arrived from China waits to be tested for coronavirus infection in Patna. Photo: PTI

Global markets tumbled, oil prices slumped, and gold turned costlier as the rapidly spreading coronavirus — which has claimed 81 lives in China thus far — fuelled concern about its potential impact on the world economy. The Indian indices fell over

1 per cent as earnings disappointment, coupled with the virus scare, hit sentiment.

“Volatility in stocks will continue for two reasons: The spread of the coronavirus and quarterly results,” said Chokkalingam G, head of Equinomics Research & Advisory.

chart
First Published: Tue, January 28 2020. 01:13 IST

