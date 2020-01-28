Markets catch coronavirus flu: World indices slip into the red, gold rises

Global markets tumbled, oil prices slumped, and gold turned costlier as the rapidly spreading coronavirus — which has claimed 81 lives in China thus far — fuelled concern about its potential impact on the world economy. The Indian indices fell over
1 per cent as earnings disappointment, coupled with the virus scare, hit sentiment.
“Volatility in stocks will continue for two reasons: The spread of the coronavirus and quarterly results,” said Chokkalingam G, head of Equinomics Research & Advisory.
