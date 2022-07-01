Markets end the day with tiny losses even as heavyweight RIL tanks 7%

Benchmark equities only suffered marginally losses even as shares of (RIL), which has the highest weightage, tanked over 7 per cent. The benchmark closed 111 points, or 0.21 per cent lower at 52,908, while the closed 28 points, or 0.2 per cent, lower at 15,752.

Shares of fell 7.3 per cent to close at Rs 2,406. The stock dragged the lower by 565 points.

In other words, if not for RIL’s steep correction, the index could have closed nearly 500 points higher. Shares of ONGC, which is part of but not Sensex, fell 13.3 per cent. Both stocks dropped after the centre slapped taxes on fuel exports and local crude oil production to tap windfall gains from surging global prices.

FMCG, financials and helped the offset losses caused by energy stocks. shares rose over 4 per cent, while Britannia and added close to 3 per cent each.

"The witnessed strong buying supported by declining commodity prices on the belief that the prices have peaked out," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Despite falling for three consecutive sessions, both the and added 0.3 per cent for the week, their second straight weekly advance. Broader outperformed with the Nifty Midcap gaining 0.5 per cent and Nifty Smallcap advancing 1 per cent during the week.