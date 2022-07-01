Markets end the day with tiny losses even as heavyweight RIL tanks 7%

-
ALSO READ
Sustained growth in these three segments will drive ITC stock's re-rating
ITC Q4 consolidated PAT up 12% at Rs 4,196 cr, declares dividend of Rs 6.5
ITC rallies on strong Q4 results, nears 3-year high in a weak market
Inflation a key monitorable in the near term, says ITC annual report
More pain ahead for FMCG stocks as input costs bite
-
Benchmark equities only suffered marginally losses even as shares of Reliance Industries (RIL), which has the highest weightage, tanked over 7 per cent. The benchmark Sensex closed 111 points, or 0.21 per cent lower at 52,908, while the Nifty closed 28 points, or 0.2 per cent, lower at 15,752.
Shares of RIL fell 7.3 per cent to close at Rs 2,406. The stock dragged the Sensex lower by 565 points.
In other words, if not for RIL’s steep correction, the index could have closed nearly 500 points higher. Shares of ONGC, which is part of Nifty but not Sensex, fell 13.3 per cent. Both stocks dropped after the centre slapped taxes on fuel exports and local crude oil production to tap windfall gains from surging global prices.
FMCG, financials and IT stocks helped the markets offset losses caused by energy stocks. ITC shares rose over 4 per cent, while Britannia and Hindustan Unilever added close to 3 per cent each.
"The FMCG sector witnessed strong buying supported by declining commodity prices on the belief that the prices have peaked out," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.
Despite falling for three consecutive sessions, both the Sensex and Nifty added 0.3 per cent for the week, their second straight weekly advance. Broader markets outperformed with the Nifty Midcap gaining 0.5 per cent and Nifty Smallcap advancing 1 per cent during the week.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU