Markets extend winning run on fag-end buying; Nifty rises 42.70 points

Equity benchmarks staged a fag-end recovery to close in the green for the sixth straight session on Wednesday, propelled by IT counters and Reliance Industries amid continuous foreign fund inflows and a largely positive trend in global . However, macroeconomic data and a sharp drop in the rupee capped the gains, traders said.

In a volatile session, the 30-share ended 214.17 points or 0.37 per cent higher at 58,350.53. During the day, it hit a high of 58,415.63 and a low of 57,788.78. The broader went up by 42.70 points or 0.25 per cent to 17,388.15. Tech Mahindra was the top gainer in the pack, spurting 1.97 per cent, followed by TCS, Infosys, Titan, Asian Paints, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Industries.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)