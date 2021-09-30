Markets factoring good show by India Inc in September quarter: Atul Bhole

With the markets now preparing for the second half of fiscal 2021-22 (FY22) to play out, ATUL BHOLE, senior vice-president for investments at DSP Investment Managers, tells Nikita Vashisht in an interview that the markets should be able to sustain at the current levels despite high valuation. Edited excerpts: Are the markets fully pricing in the taper and a possible rate hike in 2022? The US Fed is actually preparing the market for eventual taper and interest rate hike for quite some time.

Eventually whenever the taper happens, the market will not see much volatility. It is ...