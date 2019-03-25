Markets failed to sizzle under NDA govt in last five years, say experts

When the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) came to power in May 2014, the markets rallied buoyed by the hope that the resounding mandate given to the NDA would lead to policy decisions favourable to industry. However, five years on, the benchmark Sensex is up only 53 per cent since May 26, 2014, the day Narendra Modi was sworn in as the 15th Prime Minister of the country.

This translates into annualised returns of 9.2 per cent, which is below the 10-14 per cent considered to be the average long-term annualised returns for equities as an asset class. The returns are also ...