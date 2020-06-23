Markets have moved out of the panic phase: Ajay Tyagi of UTI MF

As markets recover gradually from their March 2020 lows, AJAY TYAGI, executive vice president and fund manager (equity) at UTI AMC says there are many mid-and small-cap stocks that are available at reasonable valuations now.

The financial sector, he tells Swati Verma, may go through a volatile phase in the short term, but its ability to create value in the long-term is fully intact. Edited excerpts: Is the worst over for the markets or can they retest their March 2020 low? The sudden fall that we saw in the Indian markets in March was a panic and a knee jerk reaction to the ...