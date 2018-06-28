MARKETS LIVE: Indices trade flat, Nifty tests 10,650 ahead of F&O expiry

Nirmal Bang Institutional Desk on RBL Bank We recently met Mr Jaideep Iyer, Head of Finance, Strategy and Investor Relations and Mr Ramesh Ramanathan, SVP, Investor Relations at RBL Bank (RBL), and gleaned incremental insight into the performance and outlook for RBL. (Also, see Detailed Management Meeting Takeways on page 2). Given its FY19E/20E RoE profile of 13.1%/14.7% (offering RoE delta) and long-term scalability potential, RBL remains one of our top picks, currently trading at 2.5x FY20E P/BV. See our Initiating Coverage Report for full thesis. Find recent Result Note here. We retain Buy rating on RBL with a target price to Rs628, valuing the stock at 2.8x FY20E P/BV. Edelweiss Research on M&M We believe M&M is taking the right steps to address key investor concerns relating to capital allocation and UVs. We maintain ‘BUY/SO’ with a SoTP-based target price of Rs 1,040 (14x FY20E core EPS, Rs 115 cash/share and Rs 312 for listed subsidiaries). At CMP, the stock trades at FY19/20E PER of 16x/13.3x (ex subsidiaries) Derivatives Strategy: Nifty could fall further The Nifty continues to be range bound but background signals suggest it is now more likely to head down, rather than up. The VIX is rising, indicating increasing nervousness among traders. Breadth is negative with advances outnumbered by declines. Volumes are middling to low. READ MORE MOTILAL OSWAL RESEARCH ON RUPEE Rupee fell to the lowest level in 18-months against the US dollar following sharp surge in global crude oil prices and strength in the dollar against its major crosses. Post the OPEC announcement, last week, crude prices have been finding support on lower levels and subsequently keeping the currency under pressure. Weakness in the Chinese Yuan and other emerging market currencies including the rupee are under pressure against the US dollar. On the domestic front, market participants will be keeping an eye on fiscal deficit number; lower-than-expected number could support the rupee that has been under pressure. Today, USDINR pair is expected to open higher at 69.05 and expected to quote in the range of 68.70 and 69.20 Illustration: Ajay Mohanty ALERT Rupee breaches 69 mark against the dollar Nifty sectoral trend

The are trading flat on Thursday amid weakness in their Asian counterparts ahead of the expiry of contracts later in the day.





RUPEE



The fell to an all-time low against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday, tracking Asian peers with weakening macro-economic fundamentals on the domestic front also weighing on the currency.

The partially convertible was trading at a life low of 69.03/04 against the dollar. The Indian currency closed at 68.65/66 per dollar on Wednesday.



GLOBAL MARKETS That apart, investors will also keep a watch on movement in and global crude for further cues in the market.

Asian slumped to nine-month lows on Thursday on growing worries the US administration’s approach to trade is harming global economic growth even as it appeared to be modifying its approach to curb Chinese investments in US technology firms.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific outside Japan fell 0.25 per cent to a nine-month low in early trade while Japan’s Nikkei shed 0.30 per cent.

In commodities, US hit a three-and-half year high as plunging US crude stockpiles compounded supply worries in a market already uncertain about Libyan exports, a production disruption in Canada and Washington’s demands that importers stop buying Iranian crude.



