MARKETS LIVE: Indices open higher, Nifty above 10,600 mark tracking rupee

Market at open At 9:16 AM, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 35,148, up 111 points while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 10,625, up 36 points. Market at pre-open Index Current Pt. Change % Change S&P BSE SENSEX 35,101.41 +63.77 +0.18 S&P BSE SENSEX 50 11,121.68 +23.77 +0.21 S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 31,364.08 +1.86 +0.01 S&P BSE 100 10,872.76 +19.91 +0.18 S&P BSE Bharat 22 Index 3,272.48 +17.23 +0.53 (Source: BSE) Rupee slide to weaken equity return; IT and pharma stocks look good The broader market doesn't like a weak rupee. Historically, stock market returns have been poor in the year when the Indian currency has depreciated against the dollar and vice versa. The rupee is down 7.1 per cent against the dollar since January and the benchmark BSE Sensex index is up only 2.8 per cent during the period, sharply down from the 17 per cent rise in the same period last year. READ MORE Rupee, Indian currency Derivatives strategy on Federal Bank by HDFC Securities Buy FEDERAL BANK June 77.5 PUT at Rs 2.50 Stop loss of Rs 1.70 Target Rs 4 Rationale: We have seen Short positions being built in Federal Bank futures today where, We have seen sharp Rise in Open Interest with Price cut of 5%. Stock price has given breakdown on the daily chart from multiple support placed at 80 odd levels, with rise in Volumes Stock price is making lower top lower bottom formation on the daily chart Since October 2017. Short term moving averages are trading below long term moving averages indicating bearish trend for the short to medium term. Momentum Indicators and Oscillators are Indicating weakness in the stock for the short to medium term. READ MORE Top stock ideas from Anand Rathi Research for today's trade LUPIN: BUY TARGET: Rs 940 STOP LOSS: Rs 880 The stock has formed a sideways channel in its wave 4 on the daily charts. Post wave 4 there is a wave 5 upside which is expected from here on. The momentum indicators are well in buy mode, hence we recommend initiating a buy on this stock. JUBLFOODS: SELL TARGET: Rs 1,270 STOP LOSS: Rs 1,411 The stock has formed a bearish wedge pattern in its wave 5 which is a bearish reversal sign. The momentum indicators on the daily charts have gone into sell mode which is also a bearish reversal sign. The stock has broken the rising wedge pattern which is a further confirmation of the same. READ MORE Markets on Thursday S&P BSE Sensex 35,037.64 -0.55% Nifty 50 10,589.10 -0.69% S&P BSE 200 4,550.15 -0.85% Nifty 500 9,036.95 -0.88% S&P BSE Mid-Cap 15,175.81 -1.45% S&P BSE Small-Cap 15,730.39 -1.02%
That apart, investors will also take cues from the global markets as the day progresses.
(with inputs from Reuters)
