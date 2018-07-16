MARKETS LIVE: Corporate earnings, oil prices, global cues to steer indices

Asian Markets Asian shares were lower on Monday, brushing off the firmer Wall Street lead as investor caution dominated ahead of the release of key Chinese economic data, which is expected to show signs of a slowdown. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.1 per cent and Seoul’s Kospi was down 0.1 per cent. Japan’s markets are closed for a holiday Monday. Wall Street The US stocks rose slightly on Friday, putting the S&P 500 at its highest closing level in more than five months, as gains in industrials and other areas offset a drop in financials after results from three of the big banks mostly disappointed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 94.52 points (0.38 per cent) to 25,019.41, the S&P 500 gained 3.02 points (0.11 per cent) to 2,801.31 and the Nasdaq Composite added 2.06 points (0.03 per cent) to 7,825.98. Good Morning! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog on markets.

are likely to react to Infosys' quarter on Monday. Information technology (IT) major Infosys announced its results for the first quarter of financial year 2019 (Q1FY19) after market hours on Friday. Profit after tax (PAT) was reported at Rs 36.12 billion vs Rs 36.90 billion QoQ. Revenue at Rs 192.18 bn vs Rs 180.83 bn (QoQ). The company has maintained FY19 constant currency growth maintained at 6-8%.

Investors will also look forward to further developments in the ongoing trade tensions between the US and China in global That apart, trend in crude and global cues will be key determinants for the stock market movement this week.

Meanwhile, stock-specific action is likely to continue during the week amid the release of quarter results of companies. Among key results, Hindustan Unilever, Ashok Leyland, CRISIL, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Bandhan Bank, Bajaj Auto and Wipro are likely to announce their March 2018 quarter later this week.

In economic data, India's wholesale price index (WPI) is likely to be released later in the day.

In the global markets, Asian were lower on Monday, brushing off the firmer Wall Street lead as investor caution dominated ahead of the release of key Chinese economic data, which is expected to show signs of a slowdown.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific outside Japan was down 0.1 per cent and Seoul’s Kospi was down 0.1 per cent. Japan’s are closed for a holiday Monday.



On Wall Street, the US rose slightly on Friday, putting the S&P 500 at its highest closing level in more than five months, as gains in industrials and other areas offset a drop in financials after results from three of the big banks mostly disappointed.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 94.52 points (0.38 per cent) to 25,019.41, the S&P 500 gained 3.02 points (0.11 per cent) to 2,801.31 and the Nasdaq Composite added 2.06 points (0.03 per cent) to 7,825.98.



In crude oil, US crude dipped 0.5 per cent at $70.67 a barrel, weighed by easing concerns about supply disruptions that had pushed prices higher. Brent crude was 0.4 per cent lower at $75.04 per barrel.



(with Reuters inputs)

