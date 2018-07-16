MARKETS LIVE: Corporate earnings, oil prices, global cues to steer indices

-
Asian Markets Asian shares were lower on Monday, brushing off the firmer Wall Street lead as investor caution dominated ahead of the release of key Chinese economic data, which is expected to show signs of a slowdown. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.1 per cent and Seoul’s Kospi was down 0.1 per cent. Japan’s markets are closed for a holiday Monday. Wall Street The US stocks rose slightly on Friday, putting the S&P 500 at its highest closing level in more than five months, as gains in industrials and other areas offset a drop in financials after results from three of the big banks mostly disappointed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 94.52 points (0.38 per cent) to 25,019.41, the S&P 500 gained 3.02 points (0.11 per cent) to 2,801.31 and the Nasdaq Composite added 2.06 points (0.03 per cent) to 7,825.98. Good Morning! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog on markets.
In crude oil, US crude dipped 0.5 per cent at $70.67 a barrel, weighed by easing concerns about supply disruptions that had pushed prices higher. Brent crude was 0.4 per cent lower at $75.04 per barrel.
(with Reuters inputs)
