MARKETS LIVE: Crude oil price, Sensex, Nifty, Q4 earning,Tata Beverages

Indian indices are expected to open almost flat on Tuesday as the United States has decided “not to reissue waivers” on import of Iranian oil.
Domestic indices witnessed the worst trading session on Monday as BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty tanked 495 points and 158 points respectively. Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), financial and aviation sector stocks were some of the biggest losers. RIL too plunged 3 per cent after declaring Q4 results.
Oil & Rupee
Oil prices jumped more than 2 per cent, to a near six-month high, on Monday on growing concern about tight global supplies after the US announced a clampdown on Iranian oil exports. U.S. crude futures last traded at $65.78 per barrel, up 0.4 per cent on the day.
Global cues
Asian shares were little changed on Tuesday, with concerns China may slow the pace of policy easing curbing the market’s enthusiasm. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was almost flat, while Japan’s Nikkei average eased 0.2 per cent.
At 7.35 am, SGX Nifty was trading 6.5 points higher.
The US stocks ended almost flat during the overnight trade on Monday ahead of Q4 results by major companies including Amazon, Boeing and Facebook. The S&P500 ended 2.4 points or 0.1 per cent higher at 2,908. Dow Jones ended 48 points or 0.18 percent lower at 26,511 and Nasdaq inched 17 points or 0.22 per cent up at 8,015.
Stocks to watch
