MARKETS LIVE: Crude oil price, Sensex, Nifty, Q4 earning,Tata Beverages

Essel Propack, GAIL, ACC and Indiabulls Real Estate top stocks to watch
Business Standard

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

Indian indices are expected to open almost flat on Tuesday as the United States has decided “not to reissue waivers” on import of Iranian oil.

Domestic indices witnessed the worst trading session on Monday as BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty tanked 495 points and 158 points respectively. Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), financial and aviation sector stocks were some of the biggest losers. RIL too plunged 3 per cent after declaring Q4 results.

Oil & Rupee

Oil prices jumped more than 2 per cent, to a near six-month high, on Monday on growing concern about tight global supplies after the US announced a clampdown on Iranian oil exports. U.S. crude futures last traded at $65.78 per barrel, up 0.4 per cent on the day.

At 6:12 am, crude was trading at $74.33 per barrel, up 0.4 per cent from their last close.

The domestic currency, on Monday, depreciated by 32 paise to close at a two-week low of Rs 69.67 against the US dollar.
Global cues

Asian shares were little changed on Tuesday, with concerns China may slow the pace of policy easing curbing the market’s enthusiasm. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was almost flat, while Japan’s Nikkei average eased 0.2 per cent.

At 7.35 am, SGX Nifty was trading 6.5 points higher.

The US stocks ended almost flat during the overnight trade on Monday ahead of Q4 results by major companies including Amazon, Boeing and Facebook. The S&P500 ended 2.4 points or 0.1 per cent higher at 2,908. Dow Jones ended 48 points or 0.18 percent lower at 26,511 and Nasdaq inched 17 points or 0.22 per cent up at 8,015.

Stocks to watch

Earnings today: As many as 15 companies are slated to release their March quarter earnings today. Prominent among them include ACC, Sasken Technologies, Indiabulls Real Estate and Tata Global Beverages.
GAIL: It has emerged as the highest bidder for seven operating wind power plants of Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) having a total generation capacity of 874 megawatts.
Essel Propack: Private equity major Blackstone said on Monday it was making its largest investment in the consumer sector in India by picking up a 51 per cent stake in Essel Propack for up to Rs 3,211 crore ($460 million).
RPower, Jet Airways and 32 others: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday announced expulsion of 34 securities from the derivatives, also known as futures and options (F&O), segment. The list includes names such as Ajanta Pharma, Allahabad Bank, Jet Airways, Suzlon and Reliance Power.
PVR: PVR has announced the opening of 6 screens multiplex at Suraj Chanda Tara, Amritsar in Punjab.
Asian Paints: It has resumed operations at Vishakhapatnam plant. On April 8, a fire broke out at the facility which led to shut down of the operations.
Mahindra Life: The company has announced final dividend of Rs 6 per equity share for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2019.
OMCs, paint and aviation stocks: Oil prices hovered near 2019 peaks in early trading on Tuesday after Washington abruptly moved to end all Iran sanctions waivers by May, pressuring importers to stop buying from Tehran.
First Published: Tue, April 23 2019. 07:25 IST

