MARKETS LIVE: Indices to take cues from rupee movement, global trends

Good Morning! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog on markets.
Asian shares came under renewed pressure on Friday after reports US President Donald Trump was preparing to step up a trade war with Beijing and ready to impose more tariffs on Chinese imports.
On Wall Street, The rally in US stocks came to a halt on Thursday on new concerns that the US-Chinese trade dispute will intensify, while economic turmoil in Argentina and Turkey sent those countries' currencies tumbling.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 137.65 points, or 0.53 per cent, to 25,986.92, the S&P 500 lost 12.91 points, or 0.44 per cent, to 2,901.13 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 21.32 points, or 0.26 per cent, to 8,088.36.
(with wire inputs)
