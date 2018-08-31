MARKETS LIVE: Indices to take cues from rupee movement, global trends

Good Morning! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog on markets.

Benchmark are likely to focus on trends and movement in on Friday ahead of June-quarter data, due later today. For the quarter ended March 31, the growth rate stood at 7.7 per cent.

On Thursday, the slid by 15 paise to close at a fresh lifetime low of 70.74 to the dollar due to month-end demand for the US currency from importers and rising crude oil prices.

Markets



Asian came under renewed pressure on Friday after reports US President Donald Trump was preparing to step up a trade war with Beijing and ready to impose more tariffs on Chinese imports. Asian came under renewed pressure on Friday after reports US President Donald Trump was preparing to step up a trade war with Beijing and ready to impose more tariffs on Chinese imports.

Many emerging market currencies were also frail after Argentina’s peso sank on Thursday despite the central bank’s interest rate hike.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific outside Japan dropped 0.2 per cent in early trade while Japan's Nikkei dropped 0.8 per cent.



On Wall Street, The rally in US came to a halt on Thursday on new concerns that the US-Chinese trade dispute will intensify, while economic turmoil in Argentina and Turkey sent those countries' currencies tumbling.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 137.65 points, or 0.53 per cent, to 25,986.92, the S&P 500 lost 12.91 points, or 0.44 per cent, to 2,901.13 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 21.32 points, or 0.26 per cent, to 8,088.36.



(with wire inputs)