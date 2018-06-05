MARKETS LIVE: Nifty tests 10,600 on rate hike concerns, global cues

BSE Sensex gainers and losers Market at open At 9:16 AM, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 34,966, down 46 points while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 10,610, down 19 points. Markets at pre-open Index Current Pt. Change % Change S&P BSE SENSEX 35,092.28 +80.39 +0.23 S&P BSE SENSEX 50 11,145.39 +20.97 +0.19 S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 32,279.37 +34.51 +0.11 S&P BSE 100 10,939.41 +19.27 +0.18 S&P BSE Bharat 22 Index 3,520.17 +19.05 +0.54 (Source: BSE) Crude Oil Oil prices edged higher on Tuesday after falling nearly 2 per cent in the previous session, but growing US production and expectations of higher OPEC supplies continue to weigh on sentiment. Brent crude futures added 15 cents (0.2 per cent) to $75.44 a barrel, after settling down 2 per cent at $75.29 a barrel on Monday, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up 28 cents (0.4 per cent) at $65.03 a barrel. It finished the previous session 1.6 per cent lower at $64.75 a barrel. Top stock ideas from Anand Rathi Research for today's trade CASTROL: BUY TGT: Rs 187 SL: Rs 165 Castrol has closed well in the positive territory in the last trading session. The rise prior the recent correction was impulsive on the hourly charts, hence another impulse is not expected on the way up. The daily momentum indicator is well in buy mode, so one can buy for the target of 187 with a stop loss of 165. READ MORE Nifty outlook by Prabhudas Lilladher Nifty has confirmed the lower top formation in the daily chart at 10770 levels and has also formed a bearish engulfing pattern in both Nifty and Bank Nifty indices. Midcaps continued to drag with heavy selling pressure and sentiment has been worrisome. However, the support for the day is seen at 10570 while resistance is seen at 10680. All eyes would be now on the monetary policy outcome which would be crucial. READ MORE

The on Tuesday opened marginally lower as they focus sed the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) second monetary policy review of 2018-19. The policy decision is due on Wednesday, June 6. The central bank may hike rates on concerns that already above-target inflation will climb further.

Investors are also following the monsoon's progress and the rupee's movement against the US dollar for further cues.

Globally, Asian stocks dipped on Tuesday as the took a breather after the previous day’s rally, although tech-inspired gains helped limit the losses, with investor focus moving away from trade concerns and back to benign economic fundamentals.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.1 per cent after surging 1.4 per cent the previous day.

Japan's Nikkei gained 0.2 per cent and South Korea's KOSPI lost 0.3 per cent.

Meanwhile, Wall Street’s three major indexes rose overnight, led by a rally in tech stocks, pushing the Nasdaq to a record closing high.