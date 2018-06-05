Adani Power, HDIL, HUDCO, IDFC Bank hit all-time low

Shares of Adani Power, Housing Development and Infrastructure (HDIL), Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) and were among 9 stocks from the S&P BSE 500 index that hit their respective all-time low on the BSE in intra-day trade on Tuesday.

Advanced Enzyme Technologies, IL&FS Transportation Networks (ITNL), Inox Wind, Narayana Hrudayalaya and Navkar Corporation too touched new lows today after reported a weak set of numbers for the quarter ended March 2018 (Q4FY18).

Total 14 stocks which include Adlabs Entertainment, Arston Paper, Flexituff International, Jaiprakash Power Ventures, KSK Energy Ventures, Lovable Lingerie, MBL Infrastructure and Snowman Logistics from the BSE Smallcap index hit

has tanked 11% to Rs 21.70, extending its 13% decline in past four trading days on the BSE.

In past three months, the stock of Mumbai-based real estate Company slipped 53% against 3.7% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.

The company had reported a sharp 86% year on year (YoY) declined in its consolidated net profit at Rs 83 million in Q4FY18, due to nearly 70% fall in its operational revenue. It had profit of Rs 609 million in year ago quarter. Operational revenue of the company during the quarter under review down 69% to Rs 413 million from Rs 1,321 million in previous year quarter.

Guruashish Construction Private limited a wholly owned subsidiary Company has been admitted under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 on the application filed by Union Bank of India, an Interim Resolution Professional has been appointed by the NCLT, meanwhile MHADA has terminated the Development Agreement with the Company, said in a note.

too hit a new low of Rs 17.55, down 5%, falling 30% in past one month after the company said that average plant load factor (PLF) or capacity utilisation of power plants was 37% in Q4FY18, down from 73% in Q4FY17.

The company said it continue to be in discussion with key stakeholders to identify a solution for the Mundra power plant, which has been impacted financially due to under-recovery of fuel costs.