IPOs set to pick up after lull, firms line up offers worth Rs 200 billion

The activity in the primary markets is set to pick up after a period of lull. According to bankers, more than half a dozen companies are looking to tap the market with their initial public offerings (IPOs) worth a cumulative Rs 200 billion.

Some of these companies are Varroc Engineering, Sembcorp Energy, and Fine Organics. Sources say a few IPOs will hit the market later this month, while some will spill over to July. Bankers say the stability in the market, following sharp correction in April, and healthy investor appetite are giving them the confidence to come to the market. ...