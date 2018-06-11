MARKETS LIVE: Indices gain, Nifty above 10,800 ahead of US-North Korea meet

Sectoral Trend BSE Sensex heatmap Market at open At 9:15 AM, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 35,515, up 72 points while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 10,792, up 24 points. Market at pre-open Index Current Pt. Change % Change S&P BSE SENSEX 35,561.90 +118.23 +0.33 S&P BSE SENSEX 50 11,300.94 +30.89 +0.27 S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 33,040.83 +28.38 +0.09 S&P BSE 100 11,107.69 +27.25 +0.25 S&P BSE Bharat 22 Index 3,535.18 +8.39 +0.24 (Source: BSE) Stock picks by Devang Shah DHFL- BUY CLOSE – Rs 620.50 TARGET – Rs 645/680 DHFL closed weekly in positive territory. It’s at the verge of breakout near upper end of range. It’s outperforming in short term. It’s trading above 40 DMA. Its weekly momentum indicators are in BUY. One can BUY with stop loss of 590 for the target of 645/680 levels in short term. Click here for more Nifty outlook by Prabhudas Lilladher Nifty and Bank Nifty has been moving in a range bound zone with the former having 10830 levels as the resistance whereas 10,520-10,530 as the strong support, while as for Bank Nifty upside 27,000 would be a crucial barrier whereas downside 26,050 can be a strong base. However, the support for the week is seen at 10,580 while the resistance would be at 10,920 levels. Pharma sector as said earlier is anticipated to perform well in the coming days and RIL is expected to do well and would be the market driver to pull the index to new heights.

are trading higher today, on a mix of trade tensions ahead of a landmark meeting between President and North Korean leader scheduled tomorrow.

A weekend G7 summit fanned trade conflict fears after President backed out of a joint communique in a blow to the group’s efforts to show a united front. Trump’s reversal, announced while he was en route to Singapore for a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, sent his Group of Seven partners scrambling.

Meanwhile, The Federal Reserve holds a two-day meeting starting on June 12, and it is widely expected to raise interest rates for the second time this year. The focus is on whether the central bank will hint at raising rates a total of four times in 2018.

Back home, near term market trend will be dictated by domestic macro data like IIP, and WPI, movement of crude oil prices and currency (INR vs USD) and progress of monsoon.

Asian stocks moved gingerly on Monday with MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan inched up 0.05 per cent.

Japan's Nikkei 225 searched for direction, tacking on 0.04 per cent. South Korea's benchmark Kospi rose 0.3 per cent. in Australia, meanwhile, are closed on Monday.