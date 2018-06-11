MARKETS LIVE: Indices gain, Nifty above 10,800 ahead of US-North Korea meet

-
Sectoral Trend BSE Sensex heatmap Market at open At 9:15 AM, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 35,515, up 72 points while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 10,792, up 24 points. Market at pre-open Index Current Pt. Change % Change S&P BSE SENSEX 35,561.90 +118.23 +0.33 S&P BSE SENSEX 50 11,300.94 +30.89 +0.27 S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 33,040.83 +28.38 +0.09 S&P BSE 100 11,107.69 +27.25 +0.25 S&P BSE Bharat 22 Index 3,535.18 +8.39 +0.24 (Source: BSE) Stock picks by Devang Shah DHFL- BUY CLOSE – Rs 620.50 TARGET – Rs 645/680 DHFL closed weekly in positive territory. It’s at the verge of breakout near upper end of range. It’s outperforming in short term. It’s trading above 40 DMA. Its weekly momentum indicators are in BUY. One can BUY with stop loss of 590 for the target of 645/680 levels in short term. Click here for more Nifty outlook by Prabhudas Lilladher Nifty and Bank Nifty has been moving in a range bound zone with the former having 10830 levels as the resistance whereas 10,520-10,530 as the strong support, while as for Bank Nifty upside 27,000 would be a crucial barrier whereas downside 26,050 can be a strong base. However, the support for the week is seen at 10,580 while the resistance would be at 10,920 levels. Pharma sector as said earlier is anticipated to perform well in the coming days and RIL is expected to do well and would be the market driver to pull the index to new heights.
