MARKETS LIVE: Rupee movement, global tensions to be the main focus today

Today's picks Bajaj Finance Current price: Rs 2,724 Target price: Rs 2,680 Keep a stop at Rs 2,750 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 2685 and Rs 2700. Book profits at Rs 2,680. PowerGrid Current price: Rs 195 Target price: Rs 190 Keep a stop at Rs 197 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 191 and Rs 192. Book profits at Rs 190. Click here for more Rupee ends at fresh record low of 71.21/$ The Indian rupee, on Monday, closed at a record closing low of 71.21 on the back of overseas fund outflows even as GDP data saw a robust growth for the April-June quarter of current fiscal. The currency touched an intraday low of 71.23 to the US dollar. This is in sharp contrast to the way it had begun trade. In the morning, the currency had started on a positive note as it opened higher by 19 paise to the previous close at 70.80 per dollar. Oil prices higher as US sanctions limit Iran exports Oil prices rose on Monday, supported by concerns that falling Iranian output will tighten markets once US sanctions bite from November, but gains were limited by higher supply from OPEC and the United States. Brent crude oil was up 37 cents at $78.01 a barrel. US crude was 30 cents higher at $70.10. SGX Nifty Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 1 point or 0.01 per cent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,629-level on the Singaporean Exchange. Asian shares fall under pressure from trade, emerging markets worries Asian shares fell in early trade on Tuesday, amid growing concerns over escalating international trade disputes and as emergency austerity measures in Argentina highlighted turbulence in emerging markets. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.2 percent after European shares ended mostly flat. Japan's Nikkei slid 0.3 percent and Australian shares were 0.2 percent lower. US markets were closed yesterday on account of Labor Day

Markets are likely to focus on global tensions as well as the rupee movements during the day today.

Global stock markets fell for a fourth straight session on Tuesday, hurt by worries over the escalation of trade disputes and a deepening sell-off across emerging market currencies.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.2 per cent after European shares ended mostly flat, though a weak British pound helped to lift London's blue-chip FTSE almost 1 per cent.

Japan's Nikkei slid 0.3 per cent and Australian shares were 0.2 per cent lower. US markets were closed on Monday for Labor Day.

Growing turbulence in Argentina once again focused global attention on emerging markets. On Monday, Argentine President Mauricio Macri announced new taxes on exports and steep cuts to government spending in what he termed “emergency” measures to balance next year’s budget.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump gave fresh impetus to trade worries at the weekend when he said there was no need to keep Canada in the North American Free Trade Agreement and warned Congress not to meddle with the trade talks.

Trump was also reported to have said he is ready to impose tariffs on an additional $200 billion worth of imports from China as soon as a public comment period on the plan ends on Thursday.

Back home, the 10-year bond yields touched 8 per cent for the first time since December 2014, while the rupee hit a record low at 71.18 against the dollar even as the local equities fell sharply on Monday.

On the macro front, manufacturing growth eased for the second consecutive month in August, mainly on account of slower gains in output and decline in fresh orders, the widely tracked Nikkei purchasing managers' index (PMI) showed. The index fell to 51.7 in August from 52.3 in July, as operating conditions improved at the slowest pace since May.



