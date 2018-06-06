MARKETS LIVE: RBI monetary policy decision to remain key focus today

US stocks edge up as tech extends gains US stocks mostly edged higher on Tuesday as technology shares extended recent gains while US Treasury yields fell on safe-haven buying after Italy’s new prime minister outlined new economic policies that could add to the nation’s debt. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 12.51 points, or 0.05%, to 24,801.18, the S&P 500 gained 1.63 points, or 0.06%, to 2,748.5 and the Nasdaq Composite added 25.81 points, or 0.34%, to 7,632.27. Good Morning! Welcome to market's live blog. Catch all live market action here

will focus entirely on monetary policy decision, due later in the day today. An increasing number of economists expect the (RBI) to raise interest rates on Wednesday, a Reuters poll found, but most still think the central bank will stay on hold and use this week’s meeting to prepare for an August hike.

In a snap poll of 56 economists taken after gross domestic product data on Thursday, 26 of those respondents, or about 46 percent, expect the to take the higher at the June 6 meeting.

Globally, Asian stocks edged up on Wednesday after tech sector strength lifted Wall Street shares, while concerns about Italy’s debt prompted investors to move into lower-risk government debt elsewhere, pushing US Treasury yields down from recent highs.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.1 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei edged down 0.1 per cent.

The Nasdaq closed at a record high for the second day in a row on Tuesday with help from the technology and consumer discretionary sectors amid an upbeat outlook for the US economy.