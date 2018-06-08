MARKETS LIVE: Indices slip in opening trade on global cues, weak rupee

INTERVIEW OF THE DAY Dollar nearing peak but oil remains a headwind: Morgan Stanley's Garner Morgan Stanley forecasts oil price to move beyond $90 a barrel. Jonathan Garner, chief Asia and emerging market (EM) equity strategist, Morgan Stanley, tells Jash Kriplani the dollar could be nearing its peak but oil remains a headwind for India and that the country loses out to other EMs on metrics such as dividend yield and valuations. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE Jonathan Garner, chief Asia and emerging market (EM) equity strategist, Morgan Stanley MARKET COMMENT Chris Wood of CLSA Markets have relaxed over the past week in part because of relief that another Italian election has been avoided for now and in part because US dollar upward momentum has stalled. On Italy, this is likely just the calm before the next storm given the Five Star and League coalition government’s economic policies are inevitably going to be in conflict with Brussels. The ECB will now be at pains to stress that its ongoing monetary policy will not be driven by Italy-specific issues. This means the focus will remain at the next ECB meeting on 14 June on when ECB “quanto easing” will end. If this is by the end of this year, as some think, that will raise the issue of who is going to buy the Italian bonds, and at what price, which the ECB will no longer be buying in 2019. CLSA Managing Director & Equity Strategist Christopher Wood MARKET COMMENT Chris Wood of CLSA The double whammy of monetary tightening and Fed balance sheet contraction remains the main risk for US equities, and therefore for global equities, and it should not be forgotten that quanto tightening accelerates as time progresses. Still monetary tightening is not the only risk. The past week and more has seen renewed negative focus on the “trade war” front. Stock markets have so far proved remarkably unfazed over these latest protectionist salvoes partly because investor attention was focused elsewhere, namely Italy, and partly because investors are probably of the view that Donald Trump could turn on a dime again. This is certainly possible given that Trump continues to adopt a “good cop”/”bad cop” strategy. Sectoral trend BSE Sensex: ICICI Bank, Asian Paints, Powergrid among top losers in opening trade Market at open At 9:16 AM, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 35,335, down 128 points while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 10,725, down 44 points.

Benchmark indices open lower, following Asian markets, that stepped back from a 2-1/2 month high on Friday as risk appetite soured on bets that Europe’s massive monetary stimulus was nearing an end, compounded by uncertainty over trade relations ahead of a key meeting of global leaders. The sentiment was also affected after rupee fell to it's one week low against the dollar in the morning trade.

Investors will also continue reacting to Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) first rate hike since 2014, while maintaining a neutral stance.

Meanwhile, forecasts oil price to move beyond $90 a barrel.

Globally, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.5% after six straight sessions of gains took it to the highest since mid-March.

Chinese shares slipped, with the blue-chip Shangai-Shenzhen index down 0.6%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng declined 0.7% while South Korea’s KOSPI was off 0.4%.

Japan’s Nikkei and Australian shares were barely changed.

