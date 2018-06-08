PSU banks extend gain; Uco Bank, Dena Bank up 5%

Shares of select public sector undertaking (PSU) banks were quoting higher for the third straight trading days ahead of the finance Minister Piyush Goyal meeting today with the chief executives of 15 public sector banks (PSBs) in Mumbai.

Dena Bank, and Corporation Bank were up 5% each, while Punjab National Bank (PNB), Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Overseas Bank, Andhra Bank and Allahabad Bank were up in the range of 3% to 4%. Shares of State Bank of India (SBI) however, trading 0.17% lower at Rs 269 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

At 01:19 pm; index was up 0.36% at 2,981, extending its past two days 3% gain. On comparison, the benchmark Nifty 50 index was trading 0.33% lower at 10,732, up 1.3% during the period.

Sources said Goyal would meet heads and senior executives of PSBs based in the western and southern regions to discuss issues plaguing banks and the way forward for the banking system. The meeting is organised by and will be attended by Rajiv Kumar, secretary in the department of financial services, along with other finance ministry officials, the Business Standard reported.