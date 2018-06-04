MARKETS LIVE: Crude, rupee to impact indices; RBI monetary policy eyed

Markets at pre-open Index Current Pt. Change % Change S&P BSE SENSEX 35,424.69 +197.43 +0.56 S&P BSE SENSEX 50 11,238.50 +44.80 +0.40 S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 32,723.49 +128.09 +0.39 S&P BSE 100 11,039.55 +43.89 +0.40 S&P BSE Bharat 22 Index 3,554.07 +18.49 +0.52 (Source: BSE) FPI outflow hits 18-month high at Rs 29,714 cr in May Foreign investors pulled out a massive Rs 297.14 billion from the capital markets in May, making it the biggest outflow in 18 months, primarily due to a surge in global crude prices. This comes following an outflow of Rs 155.61 billion from the capital markets (equity and debt) in April. Prior to that, foreign investors had pumped in Rs 26.62 billion in March. Nifty outlook by Devang Shah Short-term outlook for the market remains positive till Nifty trades above 10,417 levels and expecting targets in the range of 10,900-11,000 levels in short term. Medium term outlook for the market remains positive till Nifty trades above 8,968 levels and expecting targets in the range of 12,000-12,200 levels in medium term. Broader markets, particularly Midcap & Small cap Indices are underperforming at current levels of market. It’s actually point of pain for everybody as far as portfolio’s are concerned. According to me, all these indices are at lower end of channel crucial support levels in this wave-IV Correction as per chart attached & it can reverse any time soon. It’s a very good opportunity to build up portfolio in such kind of quality midcap/ small cap stocks at current levels. One should watch out broader market behaviour at these crucial levels in coming trading session next week to take further clue on overall trend of market. READ MORE Top trading ideas for today BUY CHOLAMANDALAM FINANCE CMP: Rs 1,581.60 TARGET: Rs 1,740 STOP LOSS: Rs 1,460 The stock has made a higher bottom formation pattern in the daily chart taking support at 1465 and has regained strength currently by moving past the significant 50 DMA level and also the 34 WMA and we anticipate further more upward movement in the coming days. The RSI has recently shown a trend reversal and has maintained a positive bias and with good volume activity witnessed, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of 1,740 keeping a stop loss of 1460. Click here for more Nifty outlook by Prabhudas Lilladher It was a decent recovery by Nifty and BankNifty after the formation of the higher bottom pattern and as of now Nifty is feeling the resistance at around 10750 levels as also the BankNifty at around 27,000 levels. With midcaps already continuing with the selling pressure, the chances of Nifty witnessing some downward slide cannot be ruled out. However, the support for the week is seen at 10,520 while resistance is seen at 10,870. Markets on Friday S&P BSE Sensex 35,227.26 -0.27% Nifty 50 10,696.20 -0.37% S&P BSE 200 4,629.80 -0.53% Nifty 500 9,255.25 -0.65% S&P BSE Mid-Cap 15,852.51 -1.01% S&P BSE Small-Cap 16,978.96 -1.57%

Benchmark indices are likely to open higher following that edged up on Monday as strong US jobs data offset worries that tariff wars between the United States and the rest of the world could drag global economic growth lower.

Back home, The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) second monetary policy review for 2018-19, combined with the direction of foreign fund flows and global prices are expected to set the course for the key equity indices in the coming week.

Investors will also follow the monsoon's progress and the rupee's movement against the US dollar for further cues.

In global markets, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.3% while Japan’s Nikkei rose 1%.

On on Friday, US tech shares soared, pushing up the Nasdaq Composite 1.51% to 7,554, near its record closing high of 7,588 marked in March.