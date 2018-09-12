MARKETS LIVE: Falling rupee, weak global markets to guide the indices today

MACRO DATA July industrial production and August CPI inflation will be announced later in the day today. Industrial production rose to a five-month high of 7 per cent in June while CPI inflation fell to 4.17 per cent in July, lowest in nine months, driven by cheaper food items. Rupee ends at record closing low of 72.70/$ The rupee on Tuesday, closed at a record low of 72.70 per US dollar, against a previous close of 72.45. Weakness in the currency was largely because of factors such as surge in oil prices, trade war concerns along with lack of aggressive intervention by India’s central bank. Government bonds too took a hit on Tuesday amid global weakness. The 10-year benchmark government bond yield climbed to 8.18 per cent. SGX Nifty Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 28 points or 0.25 per cent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,349-level on the Singaporean Exchange. Oil prices rise on lower US crude inventories, looming Iran sanctions Oil prices rose on Wednesday after a report of falling crude inventories and the looming sanctions against Iran fueled expectations of a tightening market. Prices were also pushed up by Hurricane Florence, which is expected to make landfall on the US East Coast on Friday, and which has caused fuel shortages following the evacuation of millions of households and businesses. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $69.81 per barrel at 0047 GMT, up 56 cents, or 0.8 per cent, from their last settlement. Brent crude futures climbed 24 cents, or 0.3 per cent, to $79.30 a barrel. Asia stocks wobble near 14-month lows on simmering trade worries Asian stocks were pinned near 14-month lows on Wednesday, as investor confidence was chilled by the latest round of verbal threats in an intensifying US-China trade conflict. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 0.05 percent, hovering near its lowest levels plumbed since July 2017 on Monday. Tokyo's Nikkei fell 0.25 per cent and Australian stocks gave up 0.3 per cent, while South Korea's KOSPI managed to eke out a modest 0.15 per cent gain. Wall Street gains as Apple, tech rebound US stocks rose on Tuesday as Apple led a jump in technology shares and a gain of more than 2 per cent in oil prices drove up energy shares. Apple rose 2.5 per cent, boosting the three major indexes, a day ahead of its expected unveiling of new iPhone models. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 113.99 points, or 0.44 per cent, to 25,971.06, the S&P 500 gained 10.76 points, or 0.37 per cent, to 2,887.89 and the Nasdaq Composite added 48.31 points, or 0.61 per cent, to 7,972.47.

Benchmark indices are likely to continue its focus on the falling rupee amid weak global markets.

Sensex shed nearly 1,000 points in two days as the sell-off continued for a second day on Tuesday on fears that India’s macro fundamentals could be worsening. The widening current account deficit due to rise in oil prices, weakening rupee, and expensive valuations saw foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) pull back from domestic equities.





Among macro data pointers, July industrial production and August CPI inflation will be announced later in the day today. Industrial production rose to a five-month high of 7 per cent in June while CPI inflation fell to 4.17 per cent in July, lowest in nine months, driven by cheaper food items. Meanwhile, The rupee fell another 0.34 per cent to close at 72.70 a dollar from its previous close of 72.45, while the yield on the benchmark government bonds rose another three basis points to 8.18 per cent. On a year-to-date basis, the rupee is the worst-performing currency in Asia, falling 12.14 per cent against the dollar.

Globally, Asian stocks were pinned near 14-month lows on Wednesday, as investor confidence was chilled by the latest round of verbal threats in an intensifying US-China trade conflict.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 0.05 per cent, hovering near its lowest levels plumbed since July 2017 on Monday.

Tokyo's Nikkei fell 0.25 per cent and Australian stocks gave up 0.3 per cent, while South Korea's KOSPI managed to eke out a modest 0.15 per cent gain.

The mood was dimmed by the verbal sparring between Washington and Beijing as the months-long escalation in trade tensions between the world’s two biggest economies took their toll on riskier assets.