MARKETS LIVE: Indices to be cautious as Fed raises rate, signals more hike

Oil prices fall Oil prices eased on Thursday, dragged down by rising output, although strong demand and a drop in US fuel inventories provided the market with some support. Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were at $76.46 per barrel, down 28 cents, or 0.4 percent, from their last close. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $66.58 a barrel, down 6 cents from their last settlement. Fed lifts rates amid stronger inflation The Federal Reserve raised interest rates on Wednesday, a move that was widely expected but still marked a milestone in the US central bank’s shift from policies used to battle the 2007-2009 financial crisis and recession. In raising its benchmark overnight lending rate a quarter of a percentage point to a range of 1.75 percent to 2 percent, the Fed dropped its pledge to keep rates low enough to stimulate the economy “for some time” and signaled it would tolerate inflation above its 2 percent target at least through 2020. READ MORE Asian shares down on Fed hike Asian shares edged down on Thursday after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates and took a more hawkish tone in forecasting a slightly faster pace of tightening for the rest of the year, while concerns about US-China trade frictions kept investors on edge. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 0.25 per cent in early trade. South Korea's KOSPI was off 0.9 per cent, while Australia's market slipped 0.2 per cent. Japan's Nikkei shed 0.7 per cent. Wall Street falls as Fed signals two more hikes this year US stocks ended a choppy session lower on Wednesday after the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates as expected and projected a slightly faster pace of rate hikes this year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 119.53 points, or 0.47 per cent, to 25,201.2, the S&P 500 lost 11.22 points, or 0.40 per cent, to 2,775.63 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 8.10 points, or 0.11 per cent, to 7,695.70. Good Morning! Welcome to market's live blog. Catch all live market action here

Benchmark indices are likely to open on a cautious note after US Federal Reserve raised interest rates and took a more hawkish tone in forecasting a slightly faster pace of tightening for the rest of the year, while concerns about US-China trade frictions also might keep investors on edge.

Investors, however, will latch on to a change in Fed policymakers’ rates projections, which pointed to two additional hikes by the end of this year compared to one previously, based on board members’ median forecast.

The Fed has raised rates seven times since late 2015 on the back of the economy's continuing expansion and solid job growth, rendering the language of its previous policy statements outdated.



Back home, India's current account deficit (CAD) rose to $13 billion (Rs 878 billion and 1.9 per cent of gross domestic product, or GDP) in the fourth and final quarter (Q4 of 2017-18), compared to $2.6 billion (Rs 176 billion and 0.4 per cent of GDP) in the same period of 2016 -17. Back home, India's current account deficit (CAD) rose to $13 billion (Rs 878 billion and 1.9 per cent of gross domestic product, or GDP) in the fourth and final quarter (Q4 of 2017-18), compared to $2.6 billion (Rs 176 billion and 0.4 per cent of GDP) in the same period of 2016 -17.

For the full financial year (2017-18), the deficit increased to 1.9 per cent of GDP, from 0.6 per cent in 2016-17.



GLOBAL MARKETS

Globally, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 0.25 per cent in early trade. South Korea's KOSPI was off 0.9 per cent, while Australia's market slipped 0.2 per cent.

Japan's Nikkei shed 0.7 per cent.