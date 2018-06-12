MARKETS LIVE: Indices open flat amid historic Trump-Kim summit

-
Sectoral Trend BSE Sensex heatmap Market at open At 9:15 AM, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 35,531, up 47 points while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 10,802, up 15 points. Markets at Pre-open Index Current Pt. Change % Change S&P BSE SENSEX 35,456.93 -26.54 -0.07 S&P BSE SENSEX 50 11,282.37 -6.25 -0.06 S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 33,042.18 +32.75 +0.10 S&P BSE 100 11,092.24 -3.57 -0.03 S&P BSE Bharat 22 Index 3,526.07 +1.51 +0.04 Top stock ideas from Anand Rathi Research NCC: BUY TARGET: Rs 121.50 STOP LOSS: Rs 108 NCC has started to form higher tops and higher bottoms on the hourly charts with a buy crossover in its hourly momentum indicator MACD. The daily momentum indicator MACD has again come into buy mode which is quite positive for the stock. The previous rise was an impulse move i.e. a five waves rising structure and with reversal another impulse on the way up is expected. Click here for more Top trading ideas by Prabhudas Lilladher: BUY CADILA HEALTHCARE CMP: Rs 368.45 TARGET: Rs 405 STOP LOSS: Rs 350 The stock has formed a double bottom formation pattern in the daily chart at around 342 levels forming a good base and currently a decent recovery moving past the significant moving average of 34WMA has improved the sentiment and has indicated strength with a positive bias and the stock is poised for an upward move in the coming days. With good volume participation witnessed, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of 405 keeping a stop loss of 350. Click here for more
