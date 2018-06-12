JUST IN
Support for Nifty seen at 10,720, resistance at 10,850: Prabhudas Lilladher
Business Standard

MARKETS LIVE: Indices open flat amid historic Trump-Kim summit

Catch all live market action here

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

Photo: iSTOCK

Sectoral Trend BSE Sensex heatmap Market at open   At 9:15 AM, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 35,531, up 47 points while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 10,802, up 15 points. Markets at Pre-open Index Current Pt. Change % Change   S&P BSE SENSEX 35,456.93 -26.54 -0.07   S&P BSE SENSEX 50 11,282.37 -6.25 -0.06   S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 33,042.18 +32.75 +0.10   S&P BSE 100 11,092.24 -3.57 -0.03   S&P BSE Bharat 22 Index 3,526.07 +1.51 +0.04 Top stock ideas from Anand Rathi Research   NCC: BUY TARGET: Rs 121.50 STOP LOSS: Rs 108   NCC has started to form higher tops and higher bottoms on the hourly charts with a buy crossover in its hourly momentum indicator MACD. The daily momentum indicator MACD has again come into buy mode which is quite positive for the stock. The previous rise was an impulse move i.e. a five waves rising structure and with reversal another impulse on the way up is expected. Click here for more Top trading ideas by Prabhudas Lilladher:   BUY CADILA HEALTHCARE CMP: Rs 368.45 TARGET: Rs 405 STOP LOSS: Rs 350   The stock has formed a double bottom formation pattern in the daily chart at around 342 levels forming a good base and currently a decent recovery moving past the significant moving average of 34WMA has improved the sentiment and has indicated strength with a positive bias and the stock is poised for an upward move in the coming days. With good volume participation witnessed, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of 405 keeping a stop loss of 350. Click here for more

Markets open flat amid the US-North Korea summit in Singapore. Investors remained hopeful of a positive outcome from a highly anticipated US-Korea summit, which could set the stage for ending a nuclear stand-off on the Korean peninsula.

Ahead of the summit, Trump said the meeting could “work out very nicely” as the countries try to narrow differences on how to end a nuclear standoff on the Korean peninsula. Tuesday’s North Korea summit will be followed by policy meetings of the US Federal Reserve, which is expected to raise rates.

Back home, investors will await domestic macro data like IIP and CPI, due later in the day today. India’s retail inflation jumped further in May to a four-month high, primarily driven by a surge in energy prices, according to a Reuters poll of economists, suggesting more policy tightening from the central bank is coming.

The poll of more than 30 economists taken 4-8 June showed annual consumer price inflation likely increased to 4.83% last month, the highest since January and above April’s 4.58%.

In global markets, dollar jumped to a 3-week top on Tuesday while Asian shares started the day cautiously. Japan's Nikkei climbed 0.8 per cent to the highest in three weeks and South Korean shares added 0.1 per cent.

That left MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan a touch softer at 573.31.

First Published: Tue, June 12 2018. 09:17 IST

