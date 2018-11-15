MARKETS LIVE: Indices edge higher, Nifty tests 10,600; Yes Bank slips 4%

The equity benchmark indices opened largely flat amid mixed cues in the global markets

The opened at nearly two-month high of 72.05 per dollar vs its close of 72.31 against US currency

Vodafone Idea is trading 4.23 per cent lower after the company reported a net loss of Rs 49.7 billion on a revenue of Rs 120.2 billion. For the July-September quarter, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) declined 28.7 per cent to Rs 9.8 billion.

Nearly 26 BSE listed companies are slated to announce their September quarter earnings later in the day.

On macro front, India- imports, exports and trade balance data is likely to release today.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks edged up on Thursday as a steep slide in prices which had chilled investor sentiment slowed, while the pound and euro were supported after British Prime Minister Theresa May gained cabinet support for a Brexit deal.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.15 per cent. The index had declined 0.4 per cent the previous day as plunging oil prices heightened anxiety about the outlook for broad demand and global growth. Australian stocks rose 0.15 per cent while Japan’s Nikkei shed 0.5 per cent.

OIL PRICES

US crude was a shade lower at $55.92 per barrel after gaining 1 per cent overnight, snapping a 12 day losing run on growing prospects that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allied producers would cut output.

(with Reuters input)