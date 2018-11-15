JUST IN
Nifty outlook and top trading ideas by Prabhudas Lilladher for today
MARKETS LIVE: Indices edge higher, Nifty tests 10,600; Yes Bank slips 4%

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

Stock market

The equity benchmark indices opened largely flat amid mixed cues in the global markets 

The rupee opened at nearly two-month high of 72.05 per dollar vs its close of 72.31 against US currency

Vodafone Idea is trading 4.23 per cent lower after the company reported a net loss of Rs 49.7 billion on a revenue of Rs 120.2 billion. For the July-September quarter, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) declined 28.7 per cent to Rs 9.8 billion.

Nearly 26 BSE listed companies are slated to announce their September quarter earnings later in the day.

On macro front, India- imports, exports and trade balance data is likely to release today.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks edged up on Thursday as a steep slide in crude oil prices which had chilled investor sentiment slowed, while the pound and euro were supported after British Prime Minister Theresa May gained cabinet support for a Brexit deal.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.15 per cent. The index had declined 0.4 per cent the previous day as plunging oil prices heightened anxiety about the outlook for broad demand and global growth. Australian stocks rose 0.15 per cent while Japan’s Nikkei shed 0.5 per cent.

OIL PRICES

US crude was a shade lower at $55.92 per barrel after gaining 1 per cent overnight, snapping a 12 day losing run on growing prospects that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allied producers would cut output. 

(with Reuters input)

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Sectoral trend on NSE

Opening gainers and losers on BSE Sensex

Market at open   At 9:15 AM, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 35,152, up 10 points while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 10,578, up 1 point.

Market at pre-open Index Current Pt. Change % Change   S&P BSE SENSEX 35,100.52 -41.47 -0.12   S&P BSE SENSEX 50 11,058.23 +2.56 +0.02   S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 32,041.29 +33.95 +0.11   S&P BSE 100 10,854.06 +3.37 +0.03   S&P BSE Bharat 22 Index 3,474.60 +6.18 +0.18

Rupee opening Rupee opens at nearly two-month high of 72.05/$ vs its close of 72.31 against US currency

YES Bank, Jet Airways and Vodafone-Idea among top stocks to watch today   Two members of the board of directors at YES Bank have resigned with immediate effect — Ashok Chawla, its non-executive chairman, and Vasant Gujarati. Vodafone Idea on Wednesday reported a net loss of Rs 49.7 billion on a revenue of Rs 120.2 billion. Read more

Trading ideas by Prabhudas Lilladher   BUY TATA SPONGE CMP: Rs 816 TARGET: Rs 860 STOP LOSS: Rs 770   The stock has been consolidating at around 775 to 825 levels and currently has produced a positive bullish candle pattern in the daily chart to signify strength and potential for further upward movement with a positive bias. The RSI and also the MACD is on the rise and we anticipate the stock to perform in coming days. We recommend this stock to buy for an upside target of 860 keeping a stop loss of 770. Read more

Today's picks   BPCL Current price: Rs 316 Target price: Rs 322   Keep a stop at Rs 313 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 320 and Rs 321. Book profits at Rs 322.   Tech Mahindra Current price: Rs 700 Target price: Rs 685   Keep a stop at Rs 705 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 688 and Rs 692. Book profits at Rs 685. Click here to read more

Nifty outlook by Prabhudas Lilladher   The market continues to sustain well within the range, but for now, it is essential and crucial for Nifty to close decisively above the 10650 mark to have conviction and expect further up move in the coming days. Bank Nifty also showed some sort of resistance near 200 DMA at around 26050 levels. support of the day is seen is at 34970 / 10520 while resistance is seen at 35330 / 10640. Bank Nifty would have a range of 25700 – 26150. Click here to read more

Oil check   US crude was a shade lower at $55.92 per barrel after gaining 1 per cent overnight, snapping a 12 day losing run on growing prospects that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allied producers would cut output.    Brent crude settled up 65 cents, or 1 per cent, at $66.12 a barrel, after hitting a session high of $67.63. US crude futures rose 56 cents, or 1.01 per cent, to settle at $56.25 a barrel, after sliding for 12 straight sessions to the lowest since November 2017.

Rupee check The rupee appreciated 67 paise to 72 against the US dollar at the interbank foreign exchange on Wednesday after crude prices fell to a one-year low in the global market, easing concerns over expanding current account deficit and inflation.
First Published: Thu, November 15 2018. 08:12 IST

