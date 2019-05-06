MARKETS LIVE: US-China trade talk, Q4 result key triggers for indices today

are expected to remain volatile today and might open flat with negative bias. Benchmark indices, BSE and NSE Nifty, both remained range bound during the past week and closed at 38,963, and 11,712 levels respectively.

Oil and Rupee

Oil prices tumbled by more than 2 percent on Monday with Brent crude futures trading at $69.11 a barrel at 6.45 am on Monday, down 2.46 per cent.



The domestic currency closed at Rs 69.22 against a dollar on Friday, against Thursday’s close of Rs 69.35.

Global cues

The US President, Donald Trump’s, “surprise pressure” on China to reach a trade deal would create turmoil in the across the globe. Trump has said he would raise tariffs on $200 billion of goods to 25 percent on Friday from 10 per cent.

In early Asian trade, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.2 per cent.

During the overnight trade, Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.75 per cent to settle at 26,505, S&P500 was up 0.96 per cent at 2,946 and Nasdaq gained 1.58 per cent to settle at 8,164 levels.



At 7:37am, SGX was trading 53 points lower at 11,707.5 points, indictating a flat start for the Indian indices.