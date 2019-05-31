- Reliance Captial to scale down financial services for debt reduction
- Cummins India: Strong domestic growth fails to cheer investors
- Max Financial Services stock offers opportunity for bottom-fishing
- Relief for GIFT City as Modi's election win allays relocation fears
- Growth across geographies keeps analysts positive on Aurobindo Pharma
- Market Wrap, May 30: Sensex up 330 pts on F&O expiry day; Nifty at 11,946
- Ride the economic growth theme with banking and financial sector funds
- Investment in participatory notes rises to Rs 81,220 crore till April end
- IIFL Holdings locked at 5% lower circuit post spin-off; hits Rs 200 on NSE
- PC Jeweller extends fall ahead of Q4 results; stock slips 25% in four days
MARKETS LIVE: GDP data, oil price, global cues top triggers today
Stock markets will track GDP data for the fourth quarter of 2018-19 and full FY19, to be released later today. Catch live updates here.
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
markets
Indices are expected to start higher on Friday tracking mixed trends on Asian indices.
On Thursday, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex index closed 330 points higher at 39,832 levels while the broader Nifty50 index settled at 11,946 levels with a gain of 85 points.
The rupee fell marginally by 4 paise to close at 69.87 per greenback.
Narendra Modi takes oath as PM for the 2nd time
On Thursday, Narendra Modi took oath as the 16th prime minister of India during a swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. Along with him, 57 ministers including 25 cabinet ministers also took the oath. READ MORE
Global cues
Asian shares extended a month-long slide on Friday after US President Donald Trump slapped tariffs on all goods from Mexico.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.1 per cent while Japan’s Nikkei fell 1.2 per cent in early trade.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 43 points to close at 25,170 levels during the overnight trade on Thursday. The S&P500 added 6 points while the Nasdaq gained 20 points to settle at 2,789 and 7,568 levels respectively.
In commodities, oil prices dropped 1.5 per cent to $65.86 per barrel.
(With inputs from Reuters)
In commodities, oil prices dropped 1.5 per cent to $65.86 per barrel.
(With inputs from Reuters)
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More