- IT sector Q4 earnings preview: Currency headwind to dent revenues, profits
- Income schemes was the worst-performing mutual fund category in FY19
- Current IPO pipeline gives us lot of confidence: UBS India's Anuj Kapoor
- Deposit growth, asset quality trend key concerns for HDFC Bank
- Favourable price outlook, low output cost key triggers for Hindustan Zinc
- Sub-par monsoons could spoil volume growth story for Bajaj Consumer
- Market Wrap, April 10: Sensex slips 354 pts, Nifty ends at 11,585
- Wipro rises 3% on reports of Sebi approval for share buyback
- Vodafone Idea's Rs 25,000 crore rights issue opens. Is it worth your money?
- Best start to financial year for the primary market in three years
MARKETS LIVE: Polls and oil price among top factors to drive market today
Catch all the live updates here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
markets
Investors will keep a keen eye on the first phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha election which kicks off on Thursday with 91 constituencies across 20 states voting in the world's largest democratic exercise.
They will also track closely stock-specific action, oil prices, movement of rupee against the US dollar, and FII inflows.
On the global front, European Union leaders on Thursday agreed to grant British Prime Minister Theresa May a new Brexit deadline of October 31, after French President Emmanuel Macron opposed efforts to give her another year.
Moreover, the European Central Bank left interest rates unchanged, warning of 'downside risks' to the economic outlook.
The S&P BSE Sensex lost 354 points or 0.91 per cent to settle at 38,585. The broader Nifty50 index of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) ended below the 11,600 level at 11,584, down 88 points or 0.75 per cent.
GLOBAL CUES
Asian stocks held near eight-month highs on Thursday and the dollar slipped again on expectations global interest rates will stay lower for longer after a dovish turn by the European Central Bank and milder than expected US inflation.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan paused after four straight days of gains but held near its highest since last August. Japan’s Nikkei eased 0.2 per cent as the yen strengthened.
Oil prices fell on Thursday after US crude stockpiles surged to their highest levels in almost 17 months amid record production.
STOCKS IN FOCUS
Jet Airways: Delaying the Jet Airways stake sale process, lenders to the airline have extended the deadline for submission of expressions of interest (EoIs) by two days to April 12.
Voda Idea, Bharti Airtel: Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio have paid the government over Rs 10,000 crore in spectrum dues slated for April 10.
TCS joins hands with Google cloud to build industry-specific cloud solutions.
Wipro to consider share buyback on April 16.
Tanla Solutions completes the acquisition of Karix Mobile.
Kansai Nerolac Paints completes the acquistion of Perma Construction Aids Pvt. Ltd.
Welspun Corp receives additional pipe orders of 180KMT on a global basis.
Wockhardt gets US FDA nod for Decitabine injection
(With inputs from Reuters)
(With inputs from Reuters)
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More