MARKETS LIVE: Things you must know before the trading week begins

Wall Street check US stocks closed lower in a shortened post-holiday trading session on Friday as the energy sector tumbled on continued weakness in oil prices, and the benchmark S&P 500 confirmed its second correction of 2018. The three major US indexes all fell well over 3 per cent for the week, with the Dow industrials and the Nasdaq posting their biggest weekly percentage declines since March. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 178.74 points, or 0.73 per cent, to 24,285.95, the S&P 500 lost 17.37 points, or 0.66 per cent, to 2,632.56 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 33.27 points, or 0.48 per cent, to 6,938.98.
(with Reuters input)
