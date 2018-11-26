MARKETS LIVE: Things you must know before the trading week begins

A host of factors such as crude oil prices, (GDP, fiscal deficit and core sector growth), expiry of the futures and options contracts for November series, and trends in global are likely to impact investor sentiment this week.

That apart, investors will keep a tab on the G20 meeting proceedings this week, where US President Donald Trump will meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Buenos Aires.

Amid stock specific action, HUDCO is likely to release its September quarter earnings later in the day today. Also, HCL Technologies and Bajaj Finance are expected to replace Wipro and Adani Ports in the BSE effective from December 24, 2018.

“ are likely to remain under pressure thus traders should continue with sell-on-rise approach. failed to surpass the crucial hurdle at 10,800 and now it may find support around 10,350. Stocks are also seeing excessive volatility, adding to participants worries. Advise a stock-specific approach; prefer index majors over the mid-and small-caps,” advise analysts at Religare Broking.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares were on a slippery slope on Monday as plunging oil prices fanned worries about a dimming outlook for the global economy as investors brace for a crucial meeting between US and Chinese leaders at the end of the week.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down slightly while Japan's Nikkei posted gains of 0.2 per cent after initial losses.

OIL PRICES

Oil prices won back some ground after hefty losses on Friday, but remained under pressure with Brent crude below $60 per barrel amid weak fundamentals and struggling financial

Front-month Brent crude oil futures were at $59.20 per barrel, up 40 cents, or 0.7 per cent, from their last close. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures, were up 16 cents, or 0.3 per cent, at $50.58 per barrel.



(with Reuters input)