MARKETS LIVE: Trade War, US Fed meet, top factors to watch this week
Catch all the live updates of the stock market here
On Friday, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended 289 points lower at 39,452 while the broader Nifty50 index tumbled 91 points to 11,823.
Oil & Rupee
Oil prices were trading higher in the morning trade on Monday. Brent Crude Futures were trading at $62.25, up 0.39 per cent against Friday’s close.
The rupee fell by another 30 paise to close at 69.80.
Global cues
Stocks in Asia traded lower on Monday tracking weak global cues. Japan’s Nikkei 225 declined 0.25 per cent in early trade while South Korea’s Kospi shed 0.26 per cent.
On Wall Street, indices ended Friday’s session lower. The Nasdaq shed 40 points to end at 7,797, the S&P500 lost 5 points to close at 2,887 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 17 points to settle at 26,090.
