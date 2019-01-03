JUST IN
MARKETS LIVE: Rupee, oil, global cues to steer sentiment; PSU banks eyed

Catch all the live market action here

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Shutterstock.com

Mixed Asian cues, concerns over slowing global economy, fluctuating crude oil prices and rupee movement are likely to sway investor sentiment on Thursday. That apart, merger of Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank with Bank of Baroda is another factor that market may take cues from.

Rupee

The rupee on Wednesday crashed by 75 paise, its first loss in last four sessions, to close at 70.18 against the US dollar amid strengthening of the greenback and heavy selling in domestic equities.

Stocks in focus

Among stock specific action, Vijaya Bank, Dena Bank and Bank of Baroda (BoB) will be in focus on Thursday. The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave its nod to the proposed merger of Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank with BoB. For every 1,000 equity shares of Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank, respectively, investors will get 402 and 110 equity shares of Bank of Baroda, according to a BSE notification.

Investors will also keep a tab on OMC stocks. State-owned fuel retailers have stopped absorbing a government-mandated cut of 1 rupee a liter in their marketing margins on the sale of petrol and diesel due to a steep fall in global oil prices, said M K Surana, chairman of Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd.

SGX Nifty

The Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading at 10,851.50 levels, up 19.50 points or 0.2 per cent in early trade.

Global Markets

Shares in Asia fell on Thursday and US stock futures dropped sharply after Apple Inc cut its revenue forecast due in part to weaker sales in China, adding to concerns about the slowing global economy.

MSCI’s broadest gauge of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.2 per cent. Japan's stock markets are closed for a holiday on Thursday.

Wall Street edged nominally higher on Wednesday after stumbling out of the starting gate on the first trading day of the new year, as fears of a global economic slowdown were exacerbated after Apple Inc cut its current quarter revenue forecast.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 18.78 points, or 0.08 per cent, to 23,346.24, the S&P 500 gained 3.18 points, or 0.13 per cent, to 2,510.03 and the Nasdaq Composite added 30.66 points, or 0.46 per cent, to 6,665.94.

(with Reuters input)

Nifty outlook and top trading ideas by Prabhudas Lilladher Nifty gets its daily trend down after 3 days while Bank Nifty is still in positive. The weekly trend would also turn negative if Nifty closes below 10746, so in conjunction with also the 200dma a close below 10745 would bring in more correction. The support for the day is seen at 35600/10720 while resistance is seen at 36180/10850. Bank Nifty would have a range of 26880-27470. Metal & Auto sector have turned weak. READ MORE

BoB, Dena, Vijaya Bank and Ashok Leyland among top stocks to track US stock futures were trading lower in the early trade on Thursday after tech giant Apple slashed its revenue outlook, but a move by China’s central bank to help struggling smaller firms lifted Asian shares.   At 08:40 am, the Nifty futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange (SGX) traded 19.50 points or 0.18 per cent higher at 10,851.50, indicating positive opening for the Nifty50 back home. Click here for top stocks to track

From Infosys to Tata Steel, hot stocks to watch on Thursday Infosys Current price: Rs 669 Target price: Rs 680   Keep a stop at 664 and go long. Add to the position between 676-678. Book profits at 680.   Tata Steel  Current price: Rs 494 Target price: Rs 486   Keep a stop at 498 and go short. Add to the position between 488-490. Book profits at 486. READ MORE

Rupee The rupee on Wednesday crashed by 75 paise, its first loss in last four sessions, to close at 70.18 against the US dollar amid strengthening of the greenback and heavy selling in domestic equities.

Oil prices fall amid currency and share market turmoil, crude supply surge Oil prices fell on Thursday amid volatile currency and stock markets, and as analysts warned of an economic slowdown for 2019 just as crude supply is rising globally. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures were at $45.93 per barrel, down 61 cents, or 1.3 percent, from their last settlement. International Brent crude futures were down 36 cents, or 0.7 per cent, at $54.55 per barrel.

SGX Nifty   The Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading at 10,868 levels, up 36 points or 0.3 per cent in early trade.

Asian shares skid as Apple warning stokes growth fears, 'flash crash' sweeps currencies   Shares in Asia fell on Thursday and US stock futures dropped sharply after Apple Inc cut its revenue forecast due in part to weaker sales in China, adding to concerns about the slowing global economy.   MSCI’s broadest gauge of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.2 per cent. Japan's stock markets are closed for a holiday on Thursday.

Wall Street ekes out gain, Apple cuts revenue forecast after the bell   Wall Street edged higher on Wednesday after stumbling out of the starting gate on the first trading day of 2019, while fears of a global economic slowdown were exacerbated after Apple cut its holiday-quarter revenue forecast.   The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 18.78 points, or 0.08 per cent, to 23,346.24, the S&P 500 gained 3.18 points, or 0.13 per cent, to 2,510.03 and the Nasdaq Composite added 30.66 points, or 0.46 per cent, to 6,665.94.

Good morning Welcome to Business Standard's live blog. Catch all the live market action here
First Published: Thu, January 03 2019. 08:17 IST

