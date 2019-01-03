MARKETS LIVE: Rupee, oil, global cues to steer sentiment; PSU banks eyed

Mixed Asian cues, concerns over slowing global economy, fluctuating prices and movement are likely to sway investor sentiment on Thursday. That apart, of and with is another factor that market may take cues from.

The rupee on Wednesday crashed by 75 paise, its first loss in last four sessions, to close at 70.18 against the US dollar amid strengthening of the greenback and heavy selling in domestic equities.



Among stock specific action, Vijaya Bank, and (BoB) will be in focus on Thursday. The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave its nod to the proposed of and with BoB. For every 1,000 equity shares of and Dena Bank, respectively, investors will get 402 and 110 equity shares of Bank of Baroda, according to a BSE notification.

Investors will also keep a tab on OMC stocks. State-owned fuel retailers have stopped absorbing a government-mandated cut of 1 a liter in their marketing margins on the sale of petrol and diesel due to a steep fall in global oil prices, said M K Surana, chairman of Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd.

The futures on Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading at 10,851.50 levels, up 19.50 points or 0.2 per cent in early trade.

Shares in Asia fell on Thursday and US stock futures dropped sharply after Apple Inc cut its revenue forecast due in part to weaker sales in China, adding to concerns about the slowing global economy.

MSCI’s broadest gauge of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.2 per cent. Japan's stock are closed for a holiday on Thursday.

Wall Street edged nominally higher on Wednesday after stumbling out of the starting gate on the first trading day of the new year, as fears of a global economic slowdown were exacerbated after Apple Inc cut its current quarter revenue forecast.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 18.78 points, or 0.08 per cent, to 23,346.24, the S&P 500 gained 3.18 points, or 0.13 per cent, to 2,510.03 and the Nasdaq Composite added 30.66 points, or 0.46 per cent, to 6,665.94.



