MARKETS LIVE: Rupee, oil, global cues to steer sentiment; PSU banks eyed

Nifty outlook and top trading ideas by Prabhudas Lilladher Nifty gets its daily trend down after 3 days while Bank Nifty is still in positive. The weekly trend would also turn negative if Nifty closes below 10746, so in conjunction with also the 200dma a close below 10745 would bring in more correction. The support for the day is seen at 35600/10720 while resistance is seen at 36180/10850. Bank Nifty would have a range of 26880-27470. Metal & Auto sector have turned weak. READ MORE
The rupee on Wednesday crashed by 75 paise, its first loss in last four sessions, to close at 70.18 against the US dollar amid strengthening of the greenback and heavy selling in domestic equities.
Stocks in focus
Among stock specific action, Vijaya Bank, Dena Bank and Bank of Baroda (BoB) will be in focus on Thursday. The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave its nod to the proposed merger of Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank with BoB. For every 1,000 equity shares of Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank, respectively, investors will get 402 and 110 equity shares of Bank of Baroda, according to a BSE notification.
