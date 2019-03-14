MARKETS LIVE: All you need to know before the Opening Bell

- HDFC Bank m-cap tops Rs 6-trillion as shares rise for 5th straight session
- Sebi action likely on AMCs that missed March 12 crossholding deadline
- HDFC Life OFS retail investor portion garners 84% subscription
- MSTC Initial Public Offering subscribed 5% on Day 1, offer open till Friday
- HDFC's loan exposure to wholesale, developer segments may impact its stock
- RCom lenders sell 12 crore pledged shares; promoter's stake falls to 37%
- Low US exposure makes Torrent Pharma a safe bet among drug firms
- Pidilite Industries: Margin-improving levers spur market sentiment
- Sharp rise in domestic equities brings India at par with EM peers
- Rupee rallies for 3rd day, up 17 paise to close at 69.54 against US dollar
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Investors on Thursday will keep an eye on the wholesale price index (WPI) inflation numbers for February 2019, which will be released later in the day.
On the global front, the British parliament on Wednesday voted against leaving the European Union without a deal, paving the way for a vote that could delay Brexit until at least the end of June. On Thursday, MPs will vote on whether to ask the EU for permission to delay the date for departure.
Moreover, the Bank of Japan starts its two-day policy decision Thursday while China is set to release its annualised figures of January month retail sales and industrial production later in the day.
Back home, stock-specific action, movement of rupee against the US dollar, and crude oil prices will influence market sentiment.
Equity market ended firm on Wednesday, with the S&P BSE Sensex closing over 200 points higher, powered by financials and energy stocks. The S&P BSE Sensex remained rangebound for most of the day but witnessed a late surge to end at 37,752, up 217 points or 0.58 per cent. The 50-share index, Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) had a humbler day, but still added 41 points, or 0.4 per cent, to close at 11,341.70.
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 2,722.28 crore while Domestic Institutional Investors sold Rs 1,508.14 crore worth of shares in the Indian equity market on March 13, as per NSE data.
TRADE SET-UP
Asian shares paused on Thursday as investors awaited data from China for clues about the health of the world’s second largest economy while the pound shot up to near nine-month highs as the risk of a no-deal Brexit receded following a late-night vote.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was barely changed at 522.38 points. Japan’s Nikkei jumped 0.6 percent while Australian and New Zealand shares each added 0.2 percent.
STOCKS IN FOCUS
SpiceJet: SpiceJet will seek compensation from Boeing and demand credit on maintenance, repair, and overhaul for the 12 grounded 737 MAX aircraft. The airline, which had an aggressive expansion plan that banked on the delivery of the Boeing 737 Max, will now look to lease old planes
Wipro: Chairman Azim Premji has earmarked another 34 percent of his equity in Wipro worth Rs 52,750 crore towards Azim Premji Foundation.
Indian Oil Corporation: IOC has called a board meeting on March 19 to consider paying a second interim dividend.
ZEE: According to reports, Zee may sell 20% stake to Sony for Rs 13,000 crore
Sun Pharma: Subsidiary increased its stake in PJSC Biosintez, Russia to 96.96 per cent from the earlier 85.10 per cent.
Jet Airways: Jet Airways on Wednesday grounded five more aircraft due to non-payment of lease rentals
Lupin: The US FDA classified inspection of Lupin’s Mandeep facility as Official Action Indicated.
HDFC Life Insurance OFS: Retail issue received a 107 per cent demand for shares offered.
(With inputs from Reuters)
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
