JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Can Jindal Steel, SAIL, NMDC bounce back? Here's what technical charts say
Business Standard

MARKETS LIVE: OPEC meet, other global cues key factors to watch out for

Catch all the live market action here

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

Stock market

A host of global factors such as crude oil prices ahead of Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) meet, developments around Brexit deal and other global cues are likely to sway investor sentiment. The two day OPEC meeting which will begin later in the day is likely to decide its production policy.

US President Donald Trump in his tweet on Wednesday has urged OPEC nations not to cut oil production ahead of their meeting in Vienna.

Back home, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept policy rates and stance unchanged but cut its inflation expectations sharply, for now, owing to the recent correction in crude oil prices. RBI Governor Urjit Patel indicated that the policy course could change soon, depending upon the movement in oil prices. 

Oil Prices

Oil prices dipped on Thursday in tepid trading ahead of a meeting by producer group OPEC that is expected to result in a supply cut aimed at draining a glut that has pulled down crude prices by 30 percent since October.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $52.57 per barrel, down 32 cents, or 0.6 percent, from their last close. International Brent crude oil futures were down 17 cents, or 0.3 per cent, at $61.39 per barrel.

Global Markets

US stock futures tumbled on Thursday and Asian markets followed after Canadian authorities arrested a top executive of Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies, fanning fears of further tensions between China and the United States.

Japan's Nikkei slid 0.8 per cent, with benchmark indexes in South Korea and Australia down 0.6 per cent and 0.2 per cent, respectively.

US markets were closed on Wednesday to mark the death of former President George H.W. Bush.

(with Reuters input)

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

MARKETS LIVE: OPEC meet, other global cues key factors to watch out for

Power Grid, Tata Communications and Sagar Cements among top stocks to watch Power Grid: The company has bagged a project to set up a transmission system for evacuating electricity from the 1,320 MW Jawaharpur thermal power project and to construct a substation in Uttar Pradesh. As per the filing, the project would be done on Build, Own, Operate and Maintain (BOOM) basis.   Tata Communications: UROS Group, a global innovator in turnkey IoT solutions and smart connectivity, is collaborating with Tata Communications to support the deployment of IoT and Smart City solutions across large commercial and public sector organisations globally. CLICK HERE FOR MORE

MARKETS LIVE: OPEC meet, other global cues key factors to watch out for

WEB EXCLUSIVE Can Jindal Steel, SAIL, NMDC bounce back? Here's what technical charts say JINDAL STEEL: The stock has been continuously trading below significant EMA from October. The stock breached crucial support of Rs 175 on closing basis on Wednesday. It made a rebound attempt but fell short due to lack of volumes. The 50-day (EMA) created pressure around Rs 182 – 184 levels, after fresh 52-week low on Wednesday. As a result, the trading range has now shifted lower to 172 – 175 levels. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE The NCLAT modified its earlier order and asked the CoC to go ahead with the resolution process and place it before the adjudicating authority

MARKETS LIVE: OPEC meet, other global cues key factors to watch out for

Top trading ideas by Prabhudas Lilladher BUY TECH MAHINDRA CMP: Rs 726.85 TARGET: Rs 800 STOP LOSS: Rs 700   The stock has taken support at the significant 200DMA moving average and indicated a bounce back to show positive bias and has the potential to carry on the momentum still further upward in the coming days. The RSI has been positive and is on the rise and with other favorable indicators supporting, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of 800 keeping a stop loss of 700. READ MORE

MARKETS LIVE: OPEC meet, other global cues key factors to watch out for

Nifty outlook by Prabhudas Lilladher for today Nifty gets its daily trend turned down too, a support of 10740 would be very crucial also being the 200DMA level Sector wise IT stocks look positive for now while other sectors are showing resistance & witnessing profit booking. The support for the day is seen at 35630/10720 while resistance is seen at 36150/10850. Bank Nifty would have a range of 26250-26780. The market would be volatile ahead of all events to unfold.

MARKETS LIVE: OPEC meet, other global cues key factors to watch out for

Rupee check   The rupee ticked higher by 3 paise to 70.46 against the US dollar Wednesday amid weakness in the greenback and easing crude oil prices.

MARKETS LIVE: OPEC meet, other global cues key factors to watch out for

Oil prices dip as stock markets slide, but trading tepid ahead of OPEC meeting   Oil prices fell along with weak stock markets on Thursday, but trading was tepid ahead of a meeting by producer group OPEC that is expected to result in a supply cut aimed at draining a glut that has pulled down crude prices by 30 percent since October.   US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $52.66 per barrel, down 23 cents, or 0.4 per cent, from their last close. International Brent crude oil futures were down 7 cents, or 0.1 per cent, at $61.49 per barrel.

MARKETS LIVE: OPEC meet, other global cues key factors to watch out for

SGX Nifty At 8.28 am, SGX Nifty is trading 90 points, or 0.8 per cent lower at 10,743.50-levels  

MARKETS LIVE: OPEC meet, other global cues key factors to watch out for

Asian markets check   US stock futures tumbled on Thursday and Asian markets followed after Canadian authorities arrested a top executive of Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies, fanning fears of further tensions between China and the United States.   Japan's Nikkei slid 0.8 per cent, with benchmark indexes in South Korea and Australia down 0.6 per cent and 0.2 per cent, respectively.

MARKETS LIVE: OPEC meet, other global cues key factors to watch out for

Good morning Welcome to Business Standard's live blog. Catch all the live market action here
First Published: Thu, December 06 2018. 08:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

MARKETS LIVE: OPEC meet, other global cues key factors to watch out for

Catch all the live market action here

A host of global factors such as crude oil prices ahead of Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) meet, developments around Brexit deal and other global cues are likely to sway investor sentiment. The two day OPEC meeting which will begin later in the day is likely to decide its production policy.

US President Donald Trump in his tweet on Wednesday has urged OPEC nations not to cut oil production ahead of their meeting in Vienna.

Back home, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept policy rates and stance unchanged but cut its inflation expectations sharply, for now, owing to the recent correction in crude oil prices. RBI Governor Urjit Patel indicated that the policy course could change soon, depending upon the movement in oil prices. 

Oil Prices

Oil prices dipped on Thursday in tepid trading ahead of a meeting by producer group OPEC that is expected to result in a supply cut aimed at draining a glut that has pulled down crude prices by 30 percent since October.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $52.57 per barrel, down 32 cents, or 0.6 percent, from their last close. International Brent crude oil futures were down 17 cents, or 0.3 per cent, at $61.39 per barrel.

Global Markets

US stock futures tumbled on Thursday and Asian markets followed after Canadian authorities arrested a top executive of Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies, fanning fears of further tensions between China and the United States.

Japan's Nikkei slid 0.8 per cent, with benchmark indexes in South Korea and Australia down 0.6 per cent and 0.2 per cent, respectively.

US markets were closed on Wednesday to mark the death of former President George H.W. Bush.

(with Reuters input)

image
Business Standard
177 22