MARKETS LIVE: OPEC meet, other global cues key factors to watch out for

A host of global factors such as prices ahead of Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) meet, developments around deal and other global cues are likely to sway investor sentiment. The two day OPEC meeting which will begin later in the day is likely to decide its production policy.

US President Donald Trump in his tweet on Wednesday has urged OPEC nations not to cut oil production ahead of their meeting in Vienna.

Back home, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept policy rates and stance unchanged but cut its inflation expectations sharply, for now, owing to the recent correction in prices. RBI Governor Urjit Patel indicated that the policy course could change soon, depending upon the movement in oil prices.

Oil Prices

Oil prices dipped on Thursday in tepid trading ahead of a meeting by producer group OPEC that is expected to result in a supply cut aimed at draining a glut that has pulled down crude prices by 30 percent since October.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $52.57 per barrel, down 32 cents, or 0.6 percent, from their last close. International Brent futures were down 17 cents, or 0.3 per cent, at $61.39 per barrel.

Global Markets

US stock futures tumbled on Thursday and Asian followed after Canadian authorities arrested a top executive of Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies, fanning fears of further tensions between China and the United States.

Japan's Nikkei slid 0.8 per cent, with benchmark indexes in South Korea and Australia down 0.6 per cent and 0.2 per cent, respectively.

US were closed on Wednesday to mark the death of former President George H.W. Bush.

(with Reuters input)