MARKETS LIVE: OPEC meet, other global cues key factors to watch out for

Power Grid, Tata Communications and Sagar Cements among top stocks to watch Power Grid: The company has bagged a project to set up a transmission system for evacuating electricity from the 1,320 MW Jawaharpur thermal power project and to construct a substation in Uttar Pradesh. As per the filing, the project would be done on Build, Own, Operate and Maintain (BOOM) basis. Tata Communications: UROS Group, a global innovator in turnkey IoT solutions and smart connectivity, is collaborating with Tata Communications to support the deployment of IoT and Smart City solutions across large commercial and public sector organisations globally. CLICK HERE FOR MORE
