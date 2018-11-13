MARKETS LIVE: Investors to keep an eye on Q2 results, rupee, global cues

Apple, Goldman Sachs send Wall Street tumbling Wall Street’s major indexes fell on Monday, with the S&P 500 sliding 2 per cent, weighed by technology and financial stocks as shares of Apple Inc and Goldman Sachs Group Inc came under pressure. Apple shares fell 5.0 per cent after several suppliers to the company, including Lumentum Holdings Inc whose components power the iPhone’s Face ID technology, cut their forecasts. Apple’s decline impeded the tech-heavy Nasdaq, which fell more than 2 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 602.12 points, or 2.32 per cent, to 25,387.18, the S&P 500 lost 54.79 points, or 1.97 per cent, to 2,726.22 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 206.03 points, or 2.78 per cent, to 7,200.87.
(with Reuters input)
