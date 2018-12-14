MARKETS LIVE: Indices off to a tepid start, Nifty tests 10,750; IOC up 3%





Shares of Indian Oil Corp (IOC) rose as much as 3.5 per cent to Rs 142.20 on NSE after the company said its board had approved the buyback of 3.06 per cent of equity shares for Rs 44.35 billion. The board of country’s largest oil firm approved the buyback of up to 297.6 million equity shares, or 3.06 per cent, at Rs 149 per share, it said in a regulatory filing.



The on Friday opened 11 paise lower at 71.79 against the US dollar.



In broader market, S&P BSE Midcap index is trading 0.13 per cent or 19 points higher at 15,163 levels, while S&P BSE SmallCap is ruling 0.04 per cent or 6 points lower at 14,492 levels. Benchmark indices opened on a tepid note with Nifty50 hovering around 10,750 levels ahead of RBI board meeting.Shares of Indian Oil Corp (IOC) rose as much as 3.5 per cent to Rs 142.20 on NSE after the company said its board had approved the buyback of 3.06 per cent of equity shares for Rs 44.35 billion. The board of country’s largest oil firm approved the buyback of up to 297.6 million equity shares, or 3.06 per cent, at Rs 149 per share, it said in a regulatory filing.The on Friday opened 11 paise lower at 71.79 against the US dollar.In broader market, S&P BSE Midcap index is trading 0.13 per cent or 19 points higher at 15,163 levels, while S&P BSE SmallCap is ruling 0.04 per cent or 6 points lower at 14,492 levels.

The central board of the RBI under new Governor Shaktikanta Das will meet the directors, who are likely to push for a greater say in the decision making of the central bank. The meeting will review the progress with respect to some of the decisions taken in the last meet on November 19.

Global Markets

Asian shares were on the defensive on Friday as investors kept a wary eye on economic tensions between Washington and Beijing while the euro was steady after the European Central Bank halted new bond purchases as expected.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.3 per cent while Japan's Nikkei dropped 0.4 per cent.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 ticked down 0.02 per cent to 2,650, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.39 per cent.

(with Reuters input)