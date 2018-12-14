MARKETS LIVE: Indices off to a tepid start, Nifty tests 10,750; IOC up 3%

JUST IN
Derivative strategy on BEML by HDFC Securities
New Delhi 

Benchmark indices opened on a tepid note with Nifty50 hovering around 10,750 levels ahead of RBI board meeting.

Shares of Indian Oil Corp (IOC) rose as much as 3.5 per cent to Rs 142.20 on NSE after the company said its board had approved the buyback of 3.06 per cent of equity shares for Rs 44.35 billion. The board of country’s largest oil firm approved the buyback of up to 297.6 million equity shares, or 3.06 per cent, at Rs 149 per share, it said in a regulatory filing.
 
The rupee on Friday opened 11 paise lower at 71.79 against the US dollar.

In broader market, S&P BSE Midcap index is trading 0.13 per cent or 19 points higher at 15,163 levels, while S&P BSE SmallCap is ruling 0.04 per cent or 6 points lower at 14,492 levels.  

The central board of the RBI under new Governor Shaktikanta Das will meet the directors, who are likely to push for a greater say in the decision making of the central bank. The meeting will review the progress with respect to some of the decisions taken in the last meet on November 19.


Global Markets

Asian shares were on the defensive on Friday as investors kept a wary eye on economic tensions between Washington and Beijing while the euro was steady after the European Central Bank halted new bond purchases as expected.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.3 per cent while Japan's Nikkei dropped 0.4 per cent.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 ticked down 0.02 per cent to 2,650, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.39 per cent.

Brahm Dutt likely to be part time Non-Executive Chairman of YES Bank, CNBC TV18 report

Nifty Metal index is trading 0.45% lower weighed by Jindal Steel & Power

No improvement in India's fiscal situation in last five years: Raghuram Rajan

Need to enhance growth beyond 7%: Raghuram Rajan

IOC gains in early trade

Sectoral trend on NSE

Opening gainers and losers on BSE Sensex

Market at open   At 9:15 AM, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 35,845, down 85 points, while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 10,763, down 29 points.

Market at pre-open Index Current Pt. Change % Change   S&P BSE SENSEX 35,983.68 +54.04 +0.15   S&P BSE SENSEX 50 11,314.17 +23.86 +0.21   S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 32,342.14 +25.76 +0.08   S&P BSE 100 11,083.18 +21.20 +0.19   S&P BSE Bharat 22 Index 3,398.38 +5.19 +0.15

Rupee opens weak at 71.79/$ vs its previous close of 71.68 against the US dollar

Derivative strategy on BEML by HDFC Securities Buy BEML December Future at Rs 789 Stop loss: Rs 772 Target: Rs 815   Rationale:   We have seen Long build up in BEML Futures' yesterday where we have seen 6% Rise in Open Interest with the price rise of 5%. The long build-up is seen in the December series also till now where Open Interest has risen above 24% with the price rising by 3% Stock Price has given a breakout on the daily chart by closing above the resistance level of 772 with higher volumes to close at three month high. The stock price is trading above its 5 and 20 day SMA, Indicating bullish trend for the short to medium term.

December 14 2018

