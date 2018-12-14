MARKETS LIVE: Indices off to a tepid start, Nifty tests 10,750; IOC up 3%

NEWS ALERT Brahm Dutt likely to be part time Non-Executive Chairman of YES Bank, CNBC TV18 report
-
ALSO READ
MARKET WRAP: Sensex ends 318 pts higher ahead of RBI board meet outcome
MARKET WRAP: Sensex dips 218 pts as WPI rises to 5.77%; Tata Steel down 7%
MARKET WRAP: Sensex slips 45 pts, RIL falls 2.75%; Rupee hits all-time low
MARKET WRAP: Sensex hits new high; Nifty at highest level since February 01
MARKET WRAP: Sensex rises 386 pts as rupee recovers; Tata Steel, RIL up 3%
-
Shares of Indian Oil Corp (IOC) rose as much as 3.5 per cent to Rs 142.20 on NSE after the company said its board had approved the buyback of 3.06 per cent of equity shares for Rs 44.35 billion. The board of country’s largest oil firm approved the buyback of up to 297.6 million equity shares, or 3.06 per cent, at Rs 149 per share, it said in a regulatory filing.
The rupee on Friday opened 11 paise lower at 71.79 against the US dollar.
In broader market, S&P BSE Midcap index is trading 0.13 per cent or 19 points higher at 15,163 levels, while S&P BSE SmallCap is ruling 0.04 per cent or 6 points lower at 14,492 levels.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU