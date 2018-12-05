JUST IN
Buy Hero MotoCorp for a target of Rs 3,250, SL of Rs 2,910: HDFC Securities
MARKETS LIVE: Sensex down 200 pts, Nifty tests 10,800; Tata Motors slips 3%

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Shutterstock.com

Benchmark indices opened lower taking cues from their Asian peers.

The rupee on Wednesday opened 15 paise lower at 70.64 against the US dollar. The domestic unit on Tuesday slipped further by 3 paise to close at 70.49 due to increased demand for the American currency from importers and firming global crude oil prices.
 
A Reuters poll of 70 economists predicted the RBI's monetary policy committee would hold its repo rate steady, and predicted only one more increase, most likely in March. More than 60 per cent of 51 common contributors from an October poll switched their forecasts to no change from a hike. READ HERE

Global Markets

Asian stocks fell on Wednesday, dragged by Wall Street’s tumble as sharp declines in long-term US Treasury yields and resurgent trade concerns stoked investor worries about global economic growth.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.6 per cent. Australian stocks lost 1.3 per cent after Australia's third quarter growth data fell short of expectations. The Australian dollar was down 0.5 per cent at $0.7307. Japan's Nikkei fell 1.15 per cent and South Korea's KOSPI shed 1 per cent.

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow retreated 3.1 per cent and the Nasdaq sank 3.8 per cent on Tuesday. 

Oil Prices

Crude oil prices were lower amid fears that demand would stall on the back of the trade war between the United States and China. US crude futures were down 0.8 per cent at $52.82 per barrel.

(with Reuters input)

MARKET COMMENT :: ICICI Securities Over the past four weeks, Nifty midcap index has retraced just 23.6% of earlier one week’s sharp up move of 10%. The shallow nature of price retracement along with elongated time consolidation signifies a robust price structure. Also, the daily stochastic oscillator recorded a bullish crossover and is now pointing upward. This makes us believe the index will outperform benchmarks in coming weeks. Hence, any dip from here on should be used to accumulate quality stocks

Tata Motors slips in early trade

Sectoral trend on NSE

Opening losers in BSE Sensex

Market at open   At 9:15 AM, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 35,927, down 207 points, while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 10,806, down 63 points.

Bond Alert: 10-year Govt Bond Yield opens at 7.56% vs previous close of 7.57%

Market at pre-open Index Current Pt. Change % Change   S&P BSE SENSEX 36,219.58 +85.27 +0.24   S&P BSE SENSEX 50 11,393.30 +23.82 +0.21   S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 32,253.72 -41.82 -0.13   S&P BSE 100 11,144.54 +17.69 +0.16   S&P BSE Bharat 22 Index 3,434.20 +2.97 +0.09

Rupee opening   Rupee opens at 70.64/$ vs its previous close of 70.49 against the US dollar.

Today's picks   Wipro Current price: Rs 335 Target price: Rs 341   Keep a stop at Rs 332 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 339 and Rs 340. Book profits at Rs 341.   Grasim Current price: Rs 845 Target price: Rs 830   Keep a stop at Rs 855 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 832 and Rs 836. Book profits at Rs 830. Read more

Nifty outlook by Prabhudas Lilladher   The market continues to consolidate at these levels, however daily & weekly trend in Nifty is positive while Bank Nifty has got its daily trend turned down. The support for the day is seen at 35850/10800 while resistance is seen at 36400/10930. Bank Nifty would have a range of 26400-26980.market once again is clueless at this level, all eyes on RBI Policy. IT Sector has once again got in a new round of momentum, Wipro, Hexaware, TCS etc look promising. Read more

Buy Hero MotoCorp for a target of Rs 3,250, SL of Rs 2,910: HDFC Securities   Target: Rs 3,250 Stop Loss: Rs 2,910   The stock is placed around 26% lower than its all-time high of 4092, registered in Sep 2017. The stock price has nicely recovered from its recent low of 2648. The stock price has given bullish breakout from the inverse head and shoulder on the daily charts. The stock is maintaining higher tops and higher bottoms on the daily charts. Moving average and Oscillator setup seems bullish on the charts.   Considering the technical evidence discussed above, we recommend buying the stock at CMP for the target of 3250, keeping stop loss at 2910 on closing basis. Read more
First Published: Wed, December 05 2018. 08:14 IST

