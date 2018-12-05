MARKETS LIVE: Sensex down 200 pts, Nifty tests 10,800; Tata Motors slips 3%

MARKET COMMENT :: ICICI Securities Over the past four weeks, Nifty midcap index has retraced just 23.6% of earlier one week’s sharp up move of 10%. The shallow nature of price retracement along with elongated time consolidation signifies a robust price structure. Also, the daily stochastic oscillator recorded a bullish crossover and is now pointing upward. This makes us believe the index will outperform benchmarks in coming weeks. Hence, any dip from here on should be used to accumulate quality stocks
-
ALSO READ
MARKET WRAP: Sensex ends 109 pts lower, Nifty at 10,593 ahead of RBI policy
Beyond a rate cut
MARKET WRAP: Sensex ends 276 points higher; RBI hikes repo rate by 25 bps
Rupee better than other emerging markets peers: RBI governor Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Urjit Patel may not resign, calls board meeting on Nov 19
-
The rupee on Wednesday opened 15 paise lower at 70.64 against the US dollar. The domestic unit on Tuesday slipped further by 3 paise to close at 70.49 due to increased demand for the American currency from importers and firming global crude oil prices.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU