MARKETS LIVE: Sensex down 200 pts, Nifty tests 10,800; Tata Motors slips 3%





The on Wednesday opened 15 paise lower at 70.64 against the US dollar. The domestic unit on Tuesday slipped further by 3 paise to close at 70.49 due to increased demand for the American currency from importers and firming global prices.

Benchmark indices opened lower taking cues from their Asian peers.The on Wednesday opened 15 paise lower at 70.64 against the US dollar. The domestic unit on Tuesday slipped further by 3 paise to close at 70.49 due to increased demand for the American currency from importers and firming global prices.

READ HERE A Reuters poll of 70 economists predicted the RBI's monetary policy committee would hold its repo rate steady, and predicted only one more increase, most likely in March. More than 60 per cent of 51 common contributors from an October poll switched their forecasts to no change from a hike.

Global Markets

Asian stocks fell on Wednesday, dragged by Wall Street’s tumble as sharp declines in long-term US Treasury yields and resurgent trade concerns stoked investor worries about global economic growth.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.6 per cent. Australian stocks lost 1.3 per cent after Australia's third quarter growth data fell short of expectations. The Australian dollar was down 0.5 per cent at $0.7307. Japan's Nikkei fell 1.15 per cent and South Korea's KOSPI shed 1 per cent.

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow retreated 3.1 per cent and the Nasdaq sank 3.8 per cent on Tuesday.

Oil Prices

prices were lower amid fears that demand would stall on the back of the trade war between the United States and China. US crude futures were down 0.8 per cent at $52.82 per barrel.

(with Reuters input)