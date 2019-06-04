MARKETS LIVE: Rate cut hopes, oil prices top triggers for indices today

JUST IN
Rate cut hopes from RBI, on June 6, are likely to sway the markets today. On Monday, BSE S&P Sensex and Nifty50 buck the global trend to hit record highs. Catch all the live updates here

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Trends across global markets suggest a flat opening for the indices on Tuesday. However, rate cut hopes from Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on June 6 is likely to sway the markets. Expectations are pinned on the central bank to slash the interest rate by 25 bps, third in a row.
 
Oil & Rupee
 
Oil prices fell amid a global economic slowdown triggering calls in the producer club OPEC for supply cuts to be extended.
 
Brent crude futures were at $60.88 at around 6:00 am, 0.7 per cent below last session’s close.
 
The rupee appreciated by 44 paise to 69.26 against the US dollar.
 
Global cues
 
Asian stocks were trading cautiously on Tuesday with Japan’s Nikkei and South Korea’s Kospi losing 0.1 per cent each in the early morning deals.

In early trade, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.17 per cent.
 
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 5 points, during the overnight trade on Monday, to settle at 24,820 while the Nasdaq slipped 120 points to close at 7,333 levels. The S&P500 shed 8 points to end at 2,744 levels.

