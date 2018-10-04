MARKETS LIVE: Rupee, oil prices, global cues to impact market sentiment

Nifty futures on SGX Nifty trade negative At 08:26 am, the Nifty futures of Singapore Stock Exchange (SGX) were trading 132.50 points or 1.22 per cent lower at 10,750.50. Good morning! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog. Catch all the live market actions here.

The benchmark indices are likely to take cues from movements in the rupee, oil prices and the global on Thursday.

The rupee on Wednesday plunged by 43 paise to breach the historic low of 73 per dollar level as soaring crude oil prices fuelled worries over capital outflows and widening current account deficit. The domestic currency closed at a record low of 73.34, down by 43 paise or 0.59 per cent at the interbank foreign exchange.

Following the rupee's fall, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday allowed oil-marketing companies (OMCs) to raise dollars directly from overseas without a need for hedging. In a post-market notification, the RBI said the minimum maturity profile of the borrowings would be three years and five years, and the overall cap under the scheme would be $10 billion. The central bank relaxed criteria for this.

Going ahead, investors will keep a close watch on the RBI's decision on key interest rates on Friday. The RBI's monetary policy committee has started its three-day meeting from Wednesday to decide on the fourth bi-monthly monetary policy. After two successive hikes, the repo-rate currently stands at 6.50 per cent.

Global Markets

Asia were mostly higher on Thursday morning following a muted performance on Wall Street overnight.

The Nikkei 225 traded up by 0.36 per cent in the morning, while the Topix index advanced by 0.78 per cent, with most sectors seeing gains. In South Korea, however, the Kospi slid by 0.69 per cent in the morning, following reports that Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol hinted at a possible policy rate hike later in October. China's markets are closed for the Golden Week holidays.