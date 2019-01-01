JUST IN
Top trading calls by Anand Rathi: Buy IGL, CONCOR
Business Standard

MARKETS LIVE: Global cues, rupee to impact market sentiment on Tuesday

Catch all the live market action here

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

Firms

The markets are likely to move in a narrow range on Tuesday amid lack of major domestic and global cues. Most Asian markets are shut on account of New Year. That apart, market participants are expected to react to core sector numbers, which was released post market hours on Monday.

Investors will also keep a tab on movement in rupee and crude oil prices.

Growth in the eight core sectors of the economy fell to a 16-month low of 3.5 per cent in November, after it had hit a three-month high of 4.8 per cent in October.

SGX Nifty

The Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading largely flat at 10,922.50 levels in early trade.

Rupee

The rupee on Monday signed off the last trading session of 2018 with an 18 paise gain at 69.77 per US dollar but clocked a 9.23 per cent fall during the year after witnessing its one of the tumultuous years in the recent past. On year-on-year basis, the rupee depreciated by a whopping 509 paise, or 9.23 per cent, as compared to 2017 end level of 63.87.

Global Markets

The Wall Street advanced in low-volume trading on Monday as investors gathered to ring in 2019, marking the end of the worst year for US stocks since 2008, the height of the financial crisis.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 265.06 points, or 1.15 per cent, to 23,327.46, the S&P 500 gained 21.11 points, or 0.85 per cent, to 2,506.85 and the Nasdaq Composite added 50.76 points, or 0.77 per cent, to 6,635.28.

(with Reuters input)

MARKETS LIVE: Global cues, rupee to impact market sentiment on Tuesday

Good morning Welcome to Business Standard's live blog. Catch all the live market action here
First Published: Tue, January 01 2019. 08:04 IST

