MARKETS LIVE: Sensex rises 100 points in pre-open trade; Nifty near 17,250

Stock market LIVE: Globally, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq eked out record finishes in overnight session while the Dow posted a modest gain

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Expectations that Asia’s third-largest economy won’t take as big of a hit as last year
LIVE market update: Indian equities may attempt to clinch new record peaks on Friday amid follow-up buying, supported by a positive global set-up. At 8.15 AM, SGX Nifty was at 17,288.50, up 29  points.

However, mild volatility is expected later in the day as markets would react to the Services PMI data for August, due to be announced today. 

Global Markets
Globally, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq eked out record finishes on Thursday, while the Dow also posted a modest gain after data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits fell to lowest since March 2020. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.37 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.28 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.14 per cent.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's Kospi advanced 0.3 per cent each while Australia's ASX 200 was up 0.5 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng, on the flipside, slipped 1 per cent.

