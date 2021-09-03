- MARKETS LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates new record highs for benchmark indices
- Market Ahead Podcast, Sep 3: Top factors that could guide markets today
- HDFC Bank exec says RBI MPC disagreement is no reason to flee market
- Bank of India looks to cut govt stake with follow-on equity offer in FY23
- Sensex, Nifty hit fresh highs; TCS, HUL and RIL top contributors
- Sebi moves SC against SAT order on PNB Housing's Rs 4K-cr preference issue
- Biscuit maker Britannia's stock rally to continue on demand revival
- Credit risk funds top league table with 8.4% returns, shows data
- Govt invites bids for second time from law firms for LIC IPO
- M&M shares slip 2% as company stares at production cut due to chip shortage
MARKETS LIVE: Sensex rises 100 points in pre-open trade; Nifty near 17,250
Stock market LIVE: Globally, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq eked out record finishes in overnight session while the Dow posted a modest gain
However, mild volatility is expected later in the day as markets would react to the Services PMI data for August, due to be announced today.
Global Markets
Globally, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq eked out record finishes on Thursday, while the Dow also posted a modest gain after data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits fell to lowest since March 2020. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.37 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.28 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.14 per cent.
In Asia, Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's Kospi advanced 0.3 per cent each while Australia's ASX 200 was up 0.5 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng, on the flipside, slipped 1 per cent.
