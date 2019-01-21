MARKETS LIVE: Sensex opens flat, Nifty tests 10,900; L&T falls 2%

Benchmark indices opened on a flat note with some positive bias in early trade on Monday despite positive Asian cues.





Shares of Wipro slipped over 3 per cent in the opening deals as the company on Friday reported a 30 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in its net profit at Rs 2,510.4 crore for October-December quarter of FY19.



In the broader market, S&P BSE MidCap index was trading 8 points or 0.05 per cent down at 10,015 levels, while S&P BSE SmallCap index was ruling at 14,489, down 15 points or 0.10 per cent.



The rupee lost 29 paise against the US dollar in early trade amid positive Asian equities and decline in crude oil prices.



Global Markets Shares of L&T fell 2 per cent in early trade as market regulator Sebi has denied approval to company's Rs 9,000 crore share buyback plan, citing compliance issues over its post-buyback debt-equity ratio.Shares of Wipro slipped over 3 per cent in the opening deals as the company on Friday reported a 30 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in its net profit at Rs 2,510.4 crore for October-December quarter of FY19.In the broader market, S&P BSE MidCap index was trading 8 points or 0.05 per cent down at 10,015 levels, while S&P BSE SmallCap index was ruling at 14,489, down 15 points or 0.10 per cent.The rupee lost 29 paise against the US dollar in early trade amid positive Asian equities and decline in crude oil prices.

Asian markets were in limbo early on Monday ahead of data likely to show the Chinese economy slowed at the end of last year, underlining the urgent need for more stimulus as Beijing wrestles with the United States over trade. Investors are also waiting to hear British Prime Minister Theresa May’s ‘Plan B’ for Brexit which is due to be presented to parliament later on Monday.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was little changed in early trade, after rising 1.6 per cent last week. Japan's Nikkei added 0.7 per cent, helped by a recent pullback in the yen.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 123.95 points, or 0.49 per cent, to 25,413.22, the S&P 500 gained 6.07 points, or 0.22 per cent, to 2,736.27 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 11.16 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 7,247.87.

Oil Prices

Oil prices dipped on Monday, weighed down by expectations that China will report its weakest economic growth in almost three decades amid waning domestic demand and painful US tariffs.

International Brent crude oil futures were at $62.30 per barrel, down 40 cents, or 0.6 per cent, from their last close. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 37 cents, or 0.7 per cent, at $53.43 a barrel.



(with Reuters input)