JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Top trading ideas by Angel Broking: Buy Godfrey Phillips, Britannia
Business Standard

MARKETS LIVE: Sensex opens flat, Nifty tests 10,900; L&T falls 2%

Catch all the live market action here

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

Firms

Benchmark indices opened on a flat note with some positive bias in early trade on Monday despite positive Asian cues.  

Shares of L&T fell 2 per cent in early trade as market regulator Sebi has denied approval to company's Rs 9,000 crore share buyback plan, citing compliance issues over its post-buyback debt-equity ratio.

Shares of Wipro slipped over 3 per cent in the opening deals as the company on Friday reported a 30 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in its net profit at Rs 2,510.4 crore for October-December quarter of FY19. 

In the broader market, S&P BSE MidCap index was trading 8 points or 0.05 per cent down at 10,015 levels, while S&P BSE SmallCap index was ruling at 14,489, down 15 points or 0.10 per cent.

The rupee lost 29 paise against the US dollar in early trade amid positive Asian equities and decline in crude oil prices. 

Global Markets

Asian markets were in limbo early on Monday ahead of data likely to show the Chinese economy slowed at the end of last year, underlining the urgent need for more stimulus as Beijing wrestles with the United States over trade. Investors are also waiting to hear British Prime Minister Theresa May’s ‘Plan B’ for Brexit which is due to be presented to parliament later on Monday.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was little changed in early trade, after rising 1.6 per cent last week. Japan's Nikkei added 0.7 per cent, helped by a recent pullback in the yen.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 123.95 points, or 0.49 per cent, to 25,413.22, the S&P 500 gained 6.07 points, or 0.22 per cent, to 2,736.27 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 11.16 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 7,247.87.

Oil Prices

Oil prices dipped on Monday, weighed down by expectations that China will report its weakest economic growth in almost three decades amid waning domestic demand and painful US tariffs.

International Brent crude oil futures were at $62.30 per barrel, down 40 cents, or 0.6 per cent, from their last close. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 37 cents, or 0.7 per cent, at $53.43 a barrel.

(with Reuters input)

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

MARKETS LIVE: Sensex opens flat, Nifty tests 10,900; L&T falls 2%

L&T slips over 2.5% in early trade

MARKETS LIVE: Sensex opens flat, Nifty tests 10,900; L&T falls 2%

Sectoral trend on NSE

MARKETS LIVE: Sensex opens flat, Nifty tests 10,900; L&T falls 2%

Opening gainers and losers on S&P BSE Sensex

MARKETS LIVE: Sensex opens flat, Nifty tests 10,900; L&T falls 2%

Market at open   At 9:15 AM, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 36,409, up 23 points, while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 10,906, down just 1 point.

MARKETS LIVE: Sensex opens flat, Nifty tests 10,900; L&T falls 2%

Commodity Picks: 21 January, 2019 Soybean   Soybean prices at Indore are trading at Rs 3,754 per quintal and for the week ahead prices are expected to head towards Rs 3,825 per quintal. Strong demand from processors and declining pace of arrivals to keep the trend intact during the coming days. READ MORE

MARKETS LIVE: Sensex opens flat, Nifty tests 10,900; L&T falls 2%

Top trading ideas by Angel Broking: Buy Godfrey Phillips, Britannia 1. NSE Scrip Code - Godfrey Phillips View - Bullish Last Close - Rs. 951.80   Justification - Last three months have been fantastic for this high beta counter. The daily chart depicts a series of ‘higher highs and higher lows’ and in the process, the stock process finally broke out from the trend line hurdle of 930 with some authority. Importantly, this move was supported by humongous volumes; providing credence to the price action. Post this, the stock prices saw some consolidation but we would construe this as a good buying opportunity. We recommend going long for a positional target of Rs.1020 in coming days. The stop loss can be placed at Rs.938. READ MORE

MARKETS LIVE: Sensex opens flat, Nifty tests 10,900; L&T falls 2%

Markets at pre-open Index Current Pt. Change % Change   S&P BSE SENSEX 36,450.36 +63.75 +0.18   S&P BSE SENSEX 50 11,428.56 +20.50 +0.18   S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 32,439.49 +55.87 +0.17   S&P BSE 100 11,185.62 +19.96 +0.18   S&P BSE Bharat 22 Index 3,410.48 -21.57 -0.63

MARKETS LIVE: Sensex opens flat, Nifty tests 10,900; L&T falls 2%

Rupee Opening   Rupee opens at 71.36 per US dollar vs 71.18/$ on Friday

MARKETS LIVE: Sensex opens flat, Nifty tests 10,900; L&T falls 2%

Buy HDFC for a target of Rs 2170, SL of Rs 1950: Prabhudas Lilladher BUY HDFC LTD CMP: Rs 2,006.85 TARGET: Rs 2,170 STOP LOSS: Rs 1,950   The stock has been consolidating for quite some time gathering strength and is on the verge of a breakout to signify fresh upward movement in the coming days. The chart looks attractive and with favourable indicators supporting, the stock is poised for an upmove. With decent volume participation witnessed, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of 2170 keeping a stop loss of 1950. READ MORE

MARKETS LIVE: Sensex opens flat, Nifty tests 10,900; L&T falls 2%

Short-term outlook for the market remains positive The short-term outlook for the market remains positive till Nifty trades above 10534 levels and expecting targets in the range of 11000-11300 levels in short term. Medium term outlook for the market remains positive till Nifty trades above 9951 levels and expecting targets in the range of 12500-12800 levels in the medium term. READ MORE

MARKETS LIVE: Sensex opens flat, Nifty tests 10,900; L&T falls 2%

Chart Reading: Sensex and Nifty are heading towards higher highs The S&P BSE Sensex and the Nifty50 index are heading towards higher highs, helped by positive global cues. The sentiment stays highly optimistic with support from Bank Nifty and Nifty IT indices. On a weekly basis, the BSE Sensex soared 1.05 per cent or 377 points, while the Nifty50 rose 1.04 per cent or 117 points. With the bullish Diamond pattern along with 'progressive Golden crossover', the indices indicate rising channel formation on the daily chart. Click here to read more

First Published: Mon, January 21 2019. 08:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

MARKETS LIVE: Sensex opens flat, Nifty tests 10,900; L&T falls 2%

Catch all the live market action here

Benchmark indices opened on a flat note with some positive bias in early trade on Monday despite positive Asian cues.  

Shares of L&T fell 2 per cent in early trade as market regulator Sebi has denied approval to company's Rs 9,000 crore share buyback plan, citing compliance issues over its post-buyback debt-equity ratio.

Shares of Wipro slipped over 3 per cent in the opening deals as the company on Friday reported a 30 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in its net profit at Rs 2,510.4 crore for October-December quarter of FY19. 

In the broader market, S&P BSE MidCap index was trading 8 points or 0.05 per cent down at 10,015 levels, while S&P BSE SmallCap index was ruling at 14,489, down 15 points or 0.10 per cent.

The rupee lost 29 paise against the US dollar in early trade amid positive Asian equities and decline in crude oil prices. 

Global Markets

Asian markets were in limbo early on Monday ahead of data likely to show the Chinese economy slowed at the end of last year, underlining the urgent need for more stimulus as Beijing wrestles with the United States over trade. Investors are also waiting to hear British Prime Minister Theresa May’s ‘Plan B’ for Brexit which is due to be presented to parliament later on Monday.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was little changed in early trade, after rising 1.6 per cent last week. Japan's Nikkei added 0.7 per cent, helped by a recent pullback in the yen.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 123.95 points, or 0.49 per cent, to 25,413.22, the S&P 500 gained 6.07 points, or 0.22 per cent, to 2,736.27 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 11.16 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 7,247.87.

Oil Prices

Oil prices dipped on Monday, weighed down by expectations that China will report its weakest economic growth in almost three decades amid waning domestic demand and painful US tariffs.

International Brent crude oil futures were at $62.30 per barrel, down 40 cents, or 0.6 per cent, from their last close. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 37 cents, or 0.7 per cent, at $53.43 a barrel.

(with Reuters input)

image
Business Standard
177 22