- Bulls flag rebound for India bonds with hopes pinned on RBI rate cut
- ITC Q4 preview: Cigarette, FMCG businesses likely to push profit higher
- India Inc seems to be turning averse to the idea of pledging shares
- April outflows underscore waning appetite for fixed-maturity plans
- Street signs: High stakes on YES Bank hit FIIs, MSCI rejig, and more
- After 18% year to date gains, Axis Bank stock may pause for a breather
- Market outlook: Macro data, elections, Q4 nos to guide indices this week
- FPIs press exit button, pull out Rs 3,207 crore from Indian markets in May
- Global wealth of $2.1 trillion lost as US-China trade war simmers
- RBI may release new limits for voluntary retention route in two weeks
MARKETS LIVE: Inflation data, US-China trade deal, Q4 nos to watch today
Catch all the live updates here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
markets
Deadlock between the US-China trade deal negotiations is expected to weigh down indices today. Additionally, consumer inflation data and March quarter earnings will also steer markets.
The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended 96 points, or 0.26 per cent, lower at 37,463 levels on Friday. The broader index Nifty50 gave up the crucial 11,300 mark and slipped 23 points, or 0.20 per cent, at 11,279.
Brent crude and rupee
Oil futures edged down on Monday, pressured by fears over global economic growth. Brent crude futures were at $70.49 a barrel at 5:43 am, down 0.2 per cent, from their last close.
The Rupee closed at Rs 69.91 per dollar on Friday.
Global cues
US stock futures fell and Asian shares slipped in early trade on Monday.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.2 per cent, nearing its two-month low marked on Thursday.
Japan’s Nikkei average sunk as much as 1 per cent to hit its lowest level since March 28.
US President Donald Trump tweeted late on Sunday that the United States was “right where we want to be with China,” adding that Beijing “broke the deal” and then sought to renegotiate.
The US indices closed in the green on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.44 per cent to close at 25,942 levels, while S&P500 ended 0.37 per cent higher at 2,881 levels. The Nasdaq ended 0.08 per cent higher at 7,917 levels.
At 7:24 am, SGX Nifty was trading 31 points lower at 11,252 levels.
(With inputs from Reuters)
(With inputs from Reuters)
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More