JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MARKETS LIVE: Key things to know before the Opening Bell on Tuesday

Catch all the live updates of the stock market here

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Markets
Markets
Domestic indices are likely to open modestly higher on Tuesday, tracking muted trades in global markets. 

On Monday, the S&P BSE Sensex rose 169 points, or 0.43 per cent, to 39,785 while the broader Nifty50 index added 52 points, or 0.44 per cent, to settle at 11,923.
 
Oil & Rupee
 
In the commodities market, oil prices stabilized on Tuesday on expectations that producer group OPEC and allies will withhold supply to prevent prices from tumbling.
 
The rupee closed 19 paise lower at 69.65 against the US dollar on Monday.
 
Global cues
 
Asian stocks made modest gains on Tuesday juggling between US President Donald Trump’s decision to shelve higher tariffs against Mexico and fresh trade threats against China.
 
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.2 per cent. South Korea’s KOSPI added 0.15 per cent and Japan’s Nikkei edged up 0.05 per cent.
 
On Wall Street, indices ended higher after weak US jobs data bolstered hopes of a rate cut from the Federal Reserve.


(With inputs from Reuters)

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh