MARKETS LIVE: Key things to know before the Opening Bell on Tuesday
Catch all the live updates of the stock market here
Markets
Domestic indices are likely to open modestly higher on Tuesday, tracking muted trades in global markets.
On Monday, the S&P BSE Sensex rose 169 points, or 0.43 per cent, to 39,785 while the broader Nifty50 index added 52 points, or 0.44 per cent, to settle at 11,923.
Oil & Rupee
In the commodities market, oil prices stabilized on Tuesday on expectations that producer group OPEC and allies will withhold supply to prevent prices from tumbling.
Global cues
Asian stocks made modest gains on Tuesday juggling between US President Donald Trump’s decision to shelve higher tariffs against Mexico and fresh trade threats against China.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.2 per cent. South Korea’s KOSPI added 0.15 per cent and Japan’s Nikkei edged up 0.05 per cent.
On Wall Street, indices ended higher after weak US jobs data bolstered hopes of a rate cut from the Federal Reserve.
(With inputs from Reuters)
