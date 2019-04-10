- SBI, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank and Praj Ind may hog the limelight today
- Hurdle is high for India's stock market even if Modi wins a second term
- IMF forecast to rupee movement, factors that may sway market on Wednesday
- MARKETS LIVE: Sensex Nifty, US EU trade, IMF forecast, Brexit, oil, rupee
- Godrej Agrovet: Why analysts are bullish despite 13% fall since listing
- Essel Finance signs MoU with Srei for sale of mutual fund business
- M&A deals in India decline 16.9% to $25.8 billion in Q1, says report
- United Bank is not a candidate for merger, says MD & CEO A K Pradhan
- Between Peter and Paul: Banks continue to be blindsided on dud loans
- Regulatory tailwinds may reverse MCX's poor show, spur price discovery
MARKETS LIVE: Sensex opens lower, Nifty below 11,650; Hindalco slips 2%
Catch all the live market updates here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
markets
Benchmark indices opened flat with a negative bias on Wednesday, taking cues from their Asian peers.
At 9:20 AM, the S&P BSE Sensex slid over 80 points, or 0.21 per cent, to trade around 38,860 levels with Hero MotoCorp, HDFC, Bharti Airtel, TCS and HDFC Bank among the top opening losers. The Nifty50, too, opened 25 points, or 0.21 per cent, down at 11,647.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE MidCap index was trading over 2 points, or 0.02 per cent, higher at 15,423, while the S&P BSE SmallCap index was ruling at 14,975, up 3.6 points, or 0.02 per cent.
Among sectoral indices, the Nifty Realty, the top gainer, was trading 0.82 per cent up.
Among sectoral indices, the Nifty Realty, the top gainer, was trading 0.82 per cent up.
GLOBAL CUES
Asian shares stepped back from eight-month highs on Wednesday as the IMF lowered its global growth outlook and as tensions over tariffs between the United States and Europe escalated.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.1 per cent, a day after it hit eight-month highs while Japan’s Nikkei lost 0.9 per cent.
(With inputs from Reuters)
.
(With inputs from Reuters)
.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More