MARKETS LIVE: Benchmark indices likely to take cues from global trends

Asian shares battled to extend a global rebound on Tuesday after US President Donald Trump seemed to quash hopes of a trade truce with China, dampening risk appetite across the region.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Trump said he expects to move ahead with raising tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports to 25 per cent from 10 per cent currently. The comments ran counter to recent speculation about a possible deal when Trump meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Buenos Aires later this week.

Japan's Nikkei managed to edge up 0.4 per cent, but MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was all but flat.

On Wall Street, S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose about 1.5 per cent, while the Nasdaq advanced more than 2 per cent. All three indexes posted their biggest percentage gains in nearly three weeks.

Back home, investors will keep a tab on rupee movement against US dollar during the day. That apart, they will also watch out for key macroeconomic data (GDP, fiscal deficit and core sector growth) which will be released later this week along with the expiry of futures and options contract for November series.

Snapping its seven-day rising streak, the rupee on Monday fell by 18 paise to close at 70.87 against the US dollar amid softening crude oil prices.

OIL PRICES

Oil managed to regain a little ground after the gut-wrenching slide of recent weeks. Oil prices had climbed nearly 3 per cent on Monday in what was seen as largely a technical correction after weeks of losses.



(with Reuters input)