MARKETS LIVE: Sensex opens 400 pts up on firm rupee; HCL Tech gains 2%

HCL Tech trading 2.40% higher after Q2 results Sectoral trend on NSE Opening gainers in BSE Sensex Market at open At 9:15 AM, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 34,274, up 427 points while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 10,280, up 133 points. Pre-market open Index Current Pt. Change % Change S&P BSE SENSEX 34,254.26 +407.03 +1.20 S&P BSE SENSEX 50 10,671.88 +51.76 +0.49 S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 29,944.08 +22.01 +0.07 S&P BSE 100 10,425.64 +44.77 +0.43 S&P BSE Bharat 22 Index 3,324.02 +20.62 +0.62 Rupee opening Rupee opens at 73.16/$ vs its previous close of 73.57 per dollar
However, Asian stocks edged lower on Wednesday as concerns, ranging from worries about US corporate earnings to Middle East tensions, weighed on sentiment while crude oil approached two-month lows after Saudi Arabia flagged possible supply increases.
