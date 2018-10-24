MARKETS LIVE: Sensex opens 400 pts up on firm rupee; HCL Tech gains 2%

HCL Tech trading 2.40% higher after Q2 results Sectoral trend on NSE Opening gainers in BSE Sensex Market at open At 9:15 AM, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 34,274, up 427 points while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 10,280, up 133 points. Pre-market open Index Current Pt. Change % Change S&P BSE SENSEX 34,254.26 +407.03 +1.20 S&P BSE SENSEX 50 10,671.88 +51.76 +0.49 S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 29,944.08 +22.01 +0.07 S&P BSE 100 10,425.64 +44.77 +0.43 S&P BSE Bharat 22 Index 3,324.02 +20.62 +0.62 Rupee opening Rupee opens at 73.16/$ vs its previous close of 73.57 per dollar

Benchmark indices opened higher on firm rupee ahead of October F&O expiry. The rupee was trading at three-week higher at 73.16/$ vs its previous close of 73.57 per dollar.



However, Asian stocks edged lower on Wednesday as concerns, ranging from worries about US corporate earnings to Middle East tensions, weighed on sentiment while oil approached two-month lows after Saudi Arabia flagged possible supply increases.

Amid stock specific action, HCL Technologies gained 2% after it reported a 5.7 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 25.40 billion. Revenues for the period came in at Rs 148.61 billion, up 7.1 per cent Q-o-Q and 19.5 per cent on year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis.

Wipro, Kotak Bank, Infratel, Indigo, IDFC Bank, Bajaj-Auto are among other companies to release their quarterly earnings for September due in the later day today.

GLOBAL MARKETS

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.2 per cent, extending the decline of more than 2 per cent in the previous session.

Global stocks have suffered this week on worries about US earnings, Italian government finances, US trade tensions and mounting pressure on Saudi Arabia over the death of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.3 per cent while the Shanghai Composite Index retreated 0.6 per cent. South Korea’s KOSPI slipped 0.25 per cent and Japan’s Nikkei lost 0.35 per cent, handing back earlier gains.