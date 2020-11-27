Markets log best monthly gain since April; Sensex, Nifty gain 11.4%

Domestic have logged their best monthly advance since April. In November, the benchmark and the Nifty 50 indices gained 11.4 per cent each underpinned by highest-ever foreign inflow.



The peculiar US election verdict and progress on the vaccine front boosted risk appetite of foreign portfolio investors (FPIs).





Their daily average purchase stood at over $400 million, or Rs 3,000 crore.

The broader market small-and mid-cap indices outperformed with a gain of more than 13 per cent each. Friday was the last trading day of the month as are shut for a holiday on Monday.



The latest gains have come on a high base as the had already jumped 50 per cent from their Covid-19 lows on March 23 and October. The rally in November helped the and the Nifty surpass their previous all-time high in January. The Nifty also crossed the physiological 13,000 mark during the month.



All Nifty components gained during the month, with four of them posting surging more than 40 per cent. Metals and banks emerged as the best-performing sectors.



Biden boost



The victory of in the US presidential election and Democrats and Republicans retaining their control of US House of Representatives and Senate was seen as the best possible outcome for equity markets.





ALSO READ: Battle of the billionaires: Bezos, Ambani gun for India retail supremacy

Ahead of the elections, investors were betting on a "blue wave," i.e. Democrats sweeping both the White House and Congress.

However, a split Congress was welcomed by investors, who felt Republicans in the upper house would block an increase in taxation or health care spends and tighter financial regulations. Biden was also seen taking a less aggressive approach towards China which investors hope could shore up investor sentiment toward export-dependent economies and companies in Asia and more foreign flows to emerging markets. Biden's planned nomination of former Fed chair Janet Yellen to be Treasury Secretary, considered to be of a dovish-bent, was stoked optimism that the US Federal Reserve will continue with tis loose monetary stance.



Vaccine hopes



Within days of the US election outcome, the markets got another shot in the arm. This time in the form of better-than-expected results from covid-19 vaccine trails. The announcements by Astra Zeneca and Pfizer regarding their efficacy proved to be a big sentiment booster for the markets. The vaccine progress sparked optimism of normalcy returning in early part of next year. This help shares from many sectors that were battered by the Covid-19 pandemic play catch up. Many shares in the hotel, aviation and entertainment sectors posted huge gains in November.





ALSO READ: GDP estimates signal upside potential for Indian economy this fiscal: CEA

“The general expectation is that with the breakthrough in vaccines, things will get back to normal, the borders will open up a lot quicker, and Asia will be the growth engine globally. With Biden getting elected there is optimism around improvement in international ties. He expected to avoid a confrontational approach towards China and global trade. As money flows into global and Asian markets, India will get its fair share," said Andrew Holland, CEO, Avendus Capital Alternate Strategies.



India got more than its fair share of FPI flow s in November. It was the highest recipient of foreign capital flows among emerging markets after China. However, the sharp gains in November have pushed valuations into expensive territory, which experts feel could eat into future returns.



"The markets have done well from the lows and valuations are not cheap. Secondly, we saw a sharp improvement in the economy from the lows. Whether the economy stalls now and starts weakening needs to be seen as we are getting some mixed signals. We now know that vaccine has more or less come. Still, the question is whether there will be a second wave and fresh lockdowns before all of us get a shot of the vaccine,'' said Jyotivardhan Jaipuria, Founder, Valentis Investors.