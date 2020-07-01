Markets log best quarterly gain in 11 years due to surge in foreign flows

The benchmark Nifty ended the June quarter with gains of nearly 20 per cent — the best quarterly showing in 11 years — helped by a surge in foreign flows. Supportive action taken by global central banks boosted investors’ appetite for risk even as infections continued to climb at a steady pace. The mid- and small-cap indices logged their best quarterly gains in six years.

The gains, however, come on the back of a 30 per cent plunge in the preceding quarter, when the Covid-19 pandemic and the virtual in the economy triggered the worst-ever sell-off. Not just India but most global recorded strong gains during the June quarter.