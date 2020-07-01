JUST IN
Markets log best quarterly gain in 11 years due to surge in foreign flows

Supportive action taken by global central banks boosted investors' appetite for risk even as coronavirus infections continued to climb at a steady pace.

Samie Modak  |  Mumbai 

The gains, however, come on the back of a 30 per cent plunge in the preceding quarter, when the Covid-19 pandemic and the virtual lockdown in the economy triggered the worst-ever sell-off.

The benchmark Nifty ended the June quarter with gains of nearly 20 per cent — the best quarterly showing in 11 years — helped by a surge in foreign flows. Supportive action taken by global central banks boosted investors’ appetite for risk even as coronavirus infections continued to climb at a steady pace. The mid- and small-cap indices logged their best quarterly gains in six years.

The gains, however, come on the back of a 30 per cent plunge in the preceding quarter, when the Covid-19 pandemic and the virtual lockdown in the economy triggered the worst-ever sell-off. Not just India but most global markets recorded strong gains during the June quarter.

