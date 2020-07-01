Markets log best quarterly gain in 11 years due to surge in foreign flows

-
ALSO READ
50 days of lockdown: Indian markets are among the biggest losers globally
Markets shed Covid-19 pessimism with biggest single-day gain since 2009
Economic cost of lockdown is quite severe; market to remain volatile
Lockdown 3.0: What next for the Indian economy and the stock markets?
Coronavirus lockdown may have cost Indian economy Rs 7-8 trillion
-
The benchmark Nifty ended the June quarter with gains of nearly 20 per cent — the best quarterly showing in 11 years — helped by a surge in foreign flows. Supportive action taken by global central banks boosted investors’ appetite for risk even as coronavirus infections continued to climb at a steady pace. The mid- and small-cap indices logged their best quarterly gains in six years.
The gains, however, come on the back of a 30 per cent plunge in the preceding quarter, when the Covid-19 pandemic and the virtual lockdown in the economy triggered the worst-ever sell-off. Not just India but most global markets recorded strong gains during the June quarter.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU