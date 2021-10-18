Markets on longest winning streak in 10 months, rise seventh day on trot

The benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices gained for a seventh straight session on Monday even as global peers flattened after the relentless rise in oil and other commodity prices stoked inflation concerns. This is the longest gaining streak for the domestic in nearly 10 months. Between December 22 and January 5, the Sensex had gained for 10 straight trading sessions, adding 2,431 points, or 5.3 per cent.

On Monday, the 30-share index closed at a fresh all-time high of 61,766, up 460 points, or 0.75 per cent. Since October 8, the index has gained on all occasions, adding 1,706 points or 4.4 per cent. The Nifty 50 index on Monday closed at 18,477. The broad-based index has surged 831 points, or 4.7 per cent in the past seven sessions, of which six sessions it has finished at fresh highs

Monday’s surge was aided by gains in index heavyweight Infosys, which rose 4.5 per cent and added 255 points to the Sensex. ICICI Bank rose 2.5 per cent and made a 112-point contribution. Overall market breadth was weak with 12 stocks of 30 Sensex components ending with losses amid weak global cues.

prices hovered around seven-year highs, while several base metals hit fresh record highs, sparing concerns of elevated inflation. The 10-year US treasury yields rose to 1.6 per cent. Yields on domestic 10-year government security also hardened by 6 basis points to 6.389 per cent.

China’s economic data also weighed on sentiment. The was the world’s second-largest economy and grew 4.9 per cent in the September quarter, the weakest pace since the third quarter of 2020. The tepid Chinese macro numbers, fuel price rise, and global energy crisis have raised global economic recovery concerns.

Experts said investors globally continued to worry that energy shortages and supply-chain disruptions will drive up living costs in most economies at a time when central banks across the globe are inching closer to tapering of stimulus programmes.

Analysts said the gains in the Indian market was due to catch up buying as global equities gained on Friday when the Indian were shut for Dussehra.

The volatility index was up 9 per cent.

"Good quarterly corporate results have kept the investor's interest sanguine. The rise in global commodity prices continued, which supported metals stocks while raising fears of adverse impact on inflation and interest rate. In this environment of high bullishness, one needs to stay grounded on various risks, including valuations. We would suggest investors remain sector and stock-specific," Siddhartha Khemka, head- retail research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

From now on, analysts said earnings would remain in focus.

"We have a long list of index majors announcing their results this week. And, participants will be closely eyeing the management commentaries for the future growth outlook. Apart from this, global cues would also be on investors' radars. We reiterate our bullish view on the market. We suggest using intermediate dips to add quality stocks," Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking.

Overall, market breadth was also mixed, with 1,758 stocks advancing and 1,696 declining. Barring three, all the sectoral indices gained. Metal stocks gained the most, and its gauge rose 4.3 per cent. Metal stocks gained on the back of the surge in base metal prices led by Metal producers are cutting output due to increasing power prices and costs associated with carbon emissions.