Markets pare early gains to end flat in a session of volatile trade

-
ALSO READ
Equity volumes see strong growth in FY22 despite tightening of margin norms
Equity MFs inflows dip 44% month-on-month in April as volatility bites
Domestic equity mutual funds and FPIs power the bull-run in 2021
Equity MFs log Rs 19,705-cr net inflow in Feb amid market volatility
Need more probe into NSE 'puppet master': Corporate governance experts
-
In a highly choppy session, equity benchmarks pared early gains to settle on a flat note on Monday, with the Sensex falling 38 points amid heavy sell-off in metal stocks.
The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex encountered volatility during the day and settled 37.78 points, or 0.07 per cent lower, at 54,288.61. During the day, it hit a high of 54,931.30 and a low of 54,191.55.
The broader NSE Nifty declined 51.45 points, or 0.32 per cent, to end at 16,214.7.
From the Sensex firms, Tata Steel tumbled the most by 12.53 per cent, followed by UltraTech Cement, ITC, PowerGrid, HDFC, HDFC Bank, HCL Technologies, and Reliance Industries.
In contrast, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki India, Hindustan Unilever, Larsen & Toubro, Asian Paints, and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the gainers.
“The Nifty once again gave up intraday gains and ended in negative. Metals stocks sold off after the levy of export duties over the weekend on iron ore and some steel intermediates,” said Deepak Jasani, head of retail research, HDFC Securities.
Meanwhile, Asian markets in Shanghai, Seoul, and Tokyo ended higher, while Hong Kong settled lower.
Equity exchanges in Europe were trading mostly higher in the afternoon session. Stock markets in the US had ended on a mixed note on Friday.
International oil benchmark Brent crude gained 1.15 per cent to $113.8 per barrel.
Foreign institutional investors offloaded shares worth Rs 1,265.41 crore on Friday.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU